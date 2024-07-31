Nick Knowles’ age-gap girlfriend on problem in their relationship: ‘I don’t know how he puts up with it’

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles and his younger girlfriend, Katie, have faced their fair share of challenges since their relationship entered the public eye.

The couple have been together for four years and recently got engaged, despite their 27-year age difference.

Nick Knowles and girlfriend Katie Dadzie are now engaged (Credit: Cover Images)

Nick Knowles’ girlfriend on relationship issue

In a 2023 interview with The Sun on Sunday, Katie Dadzie opened up for the first time about her relationship with the popular presenter.

Reflecting on their beginnings, Katie confessed: “I actually didn’t like him very much. We just knew each other as our kids were friends. I’m very shy and quiet, while Nick is quite extroverted and a complete chatterbox.”

However, it only took a simple coffee date for the walls to come down. The strength of their connection became more evident as they began to build a life together.

Katie also brought up one cause of bickering in their relationship. “Nick doesn’t like my cat though, who always goes and sits on him. I can’t believe he puts up with it,” she quipped.

The couple have a 27-year age gap (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Upset’ over gold digger claims

However, alongside their happy memories, they have encountered criticism from online commentators.

After their relationship was publicised, Katie became the target of trolling and accusations of being a gold digger.

Nick took a protective stance, defending Katie’s character and success. “I get upset when they come for people that I care about,” he said passionately on Twitter.

“Normally I never comment back to the trolls, but on one occasion, when people were a little bit judgmental, I was angry on Katie’s behalf.”

Through these instances, Katie has learnt to shrug off negative attention and focus on supporting Nick.

During the interview, the young entrepreneur also revealed that her profession initially caused a clash in the relationship.

Katie is the founder of Boa Boa – a line of underwear and sex toys. However, Nick wasn’t too keen on the idea at first.

“Nick was uncomfortable with the idea at first. But after a bit of explaining he realized I wasn’t going to sell them in the tacky way that sex toys used to be flogged, like a trip to the red light district in Amsterdam, but coming from a place of positivity.”

Read more: Nick Knowles ‘uncomfortable’ over age-gap girlfriend’s career decision that saw her strip off

Amazing Railway Adventures with Nick Knowles is on Channel 5 today (July 31) at 6pm.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.