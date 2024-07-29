Nick Knowles ‘uncomfortable’ over age-gap girlfriend’s career decision that saw her strip off

TV presenter Nick Knowles has been looking happier than ever lately, after proposing to girlfriend Katie Dadzie.

However, one of her career decisions previously left him feeling a bit uneasy.

Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie have been together for four years (Credit: Cover Images)

TV’s Nick unimpressed by Katie’s sex toy business

34-year-old Katie and 61-year-old Nick Knowles have been together for four years. However, in a 2023 interview with The Sun on Sunday, Katie revealed that Nick hasn’t always been on board with her professional ventures.

The young businesswoman recently launched a new business called Boa Boa. The brand specialises in comfortable, sexy underwear and sex toys aimed at empowering women.

She explained: “Nick was uncomfortable with the idea at first. But after a bit of explaining he realised I wasn’t going to sell them in the tacky way that sex toys used to be flogged, like a trip to the red light district in Amsterdam, but coming from a place of positivity.”

Katie, who won an Inspiration Award For Women last year, felt uneasy during the shoot. “Normally I wouldn’t dream of modelling but it was Nick’s idea for me to do it, alongside a huge range of beautiful women of all sizes. It was horrible stripping off on the day of the shoot and I was in my dressing gown hiding in the corner. I’m not a fan of looking at myself in the mirror, so it felt so uncomfortable being in front of a camera.”

However, with Nick’s support, Katie overcame her discomfort. “I have a big scar on my stomach from a birthmark I had removed as a child, which Nick made me feel more confident about. He came down to the studio on the day of the shoot to support me and I was really happy with the pictures.”

Katie revealed that Nick was initially uncomfortable with her new business venture (Credit: Cover Images)

Nick Knowles on Strictly

The DIY SOS star was recently announced as one of the celebs who are reported to appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

A source claimed that Nick is among the celebs who have signed up to compete.

“Nick has always loved Strictly and he is so excited. He’s got a great personality, is incredibly driven and competitive and is up for giving anything a crack. He’s going on the show to entertain and to win. He’ll give it his best shot.”

Reality star Pete Wicks and influencer Grace Keeling are also reportedly in talks to appear.

Read more: Nick Knowles on why he never cries at end of DIY SOS: ‘That moment shouldn’t be about me’

Catch Nick on his Amazing Railway Adventures show tonight (July 29) on Channel 5 at 6pm.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.