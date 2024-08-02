Former Strictly star Nicola Adams has slammed the Olympics after allowing people who have gone through male puberty to compete in women’s boxing.

Her statement followed after Italian boxer Angela Carini abandoned her fight yesterday (August 1) against Algeria’s Imane Khelif after 46 seconds. Angela stated she had “never felt a punch like this” before. Imane was born biologically male.

Last year, Imane and another fighter, Lin Yu-ting, were disqualified from the World Champions after not meeting the gender eligibility criteria made by the International Boxing Association.

Nicola Adams calls Olympics decision ‘unfair and dangerous’

Gold medal winner for Team GB in 2012 and 2016 Nicola took to X to share her opinion on the matter today (August 2).

“After years of fighting for women’s boxing to even exist in the Olympics and then all the training they go through to get there it was hard to watch another fighter be forced to give up on her Olympic dreams,” she wrote.

“People not born as biological women, that have been through male puberty, should not be able to compete in women’s sport. Not only is this unfair it’s dangerous!”

Nicola also added the hashtag, #IStandWithAngelaCarini.

‘The IBA will never support any boxing bouts between the genders’

The International Olympic Committee shared its own statement on Thursday. It revealed the gender of athletes was based on their passports.

The committee also shared that misleading information about Imane and Lin has been circulated. Both boxers had been competing in international events for several years, including the Tokyo Games three years ago.

“The IBA will never support any boxing bouts between the genders,” the statement read. “The organisation puts the safety and well-being of our athletes first.

“We are protecting our women and their rights to compete in the ring against equal rivals,” it continued.

“We will defend and support them in all instances; their hopes and dreams must never be taken away by organisations unwilling to do the right thing under difficult circumstances,” it then concluded.

