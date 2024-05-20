Nicola Peltz announces death of her beloved grandmother as Victoria Beckham supports her

Nicola Peltz has announced the death of her beloved grandmother and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham has been on hand for support.

Nicola, who is married to David and Victoria Beckham’s oldest son Brooklyn, shared the heartbreaking news to her Instagram at the weekend.

The model and actress, 29, said she feels “broken” over losing her “angel Naunni”.

Nicola Peltz announces death of grandmother

She shared a series of family images to her Instagram of her grandmother. One showed Nicola alongside husband Brooklyn as they smiled with her grandmother.

Nicola wrote: “Dear my angel Naunni, I feel like I will never have the right words because I just don’t believe you’re gone.

“I really pray so hard you’re at peace right now. I still don’t understand where you went, I just wish you stayed with me longer, there was so much I wanted to do with you.”

She continued: “I wanted to be with you all summer. I’m sad you will never get to meet my kids, hug me, talk to me or watch any other movies I make. I’m so heartbroken and miss you so much.

Nicola shared the heartbreaking news of her grandmother’s death (Credit: Cover Images)

Nicola’s Instagram tribute

“I’m so lucky you were my Naunni. You raised the most perfect daughter that I’m lucky enough to call my mom which is my biggest gift in life.

“Thank you for always being there for me and always knowing how to make me happy. I feel so broken inside, I just wish you could be here with me. You were the happiest and most beautiful lady I’ve ever met and I was so lucky to grow up with your love and laughter.”

Nicola said her grandmother always told her that “happiness is a choice”. She went on: “But now being an adult and remembering that, I only know now how strong you were because I’m not as strong as you, I don’t feel any happiness I just miss you so much.

“My words will never even begin to express how much I love you and what you mean to me.”

Victoria offered her support to daughter-in-law Nicola (Credit: Cover Images)

Concluding the heartbreaking post, Nicola said: “You kept our family together and now I feel like we’re all lost without you. Please send me a sign that you’re close to me. And yes ‘I love you more.’

I feel like I will never have the right words because I just don’t believe you’re gone.

“Love always, Your dolly, Nicky.”

Victoria Beckham offers support

Many of Nicola’s friends and fans left their condolences in the comments. Fashion designer Victoria offered her support, writing: “Nicola we all feel so blessed to have loved Naunni. We are so sorry for your loss and send you love and light at this incredibly difficult time, we love you so so much.”

Brooklyn shared his own tribute to Nicola’s grandmother on his Instagram. He wrote alongside sweet pictures of them together: “Naunni thank you for being you. You were the sweetest and happiest person ever and you taught me to find joy in everything.

“Thank you for always making everyone smile, you made everyone’s whose lives you touched infinitely better. I’m so lucky to have had the honour of being your grandson for the past 4 years. I promise to take care of Nicola and your family. I will miss you so much, I love you so much.”

