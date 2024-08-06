Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts has seemingly revealed she’s engaged after sporting a new ring while on stage.

The 38-year-old has been with partner Mitch Hahn for two years now.

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts ‘engaged’

Nicola and her Girls Aloud bandmates were singing at Brighton Pride over the weekend.

It was during this performance that the Stamford-born star was seen sporting a new diamond ring on her ring finger.

A source has revealed that Mitch popped the question during a romantic getaway in the South of France.

“Nicola has met her soulmate in Mitch. She couldn’t be happier,” the source told The Sun.

The happy couple were first spotted together at an Elton John concert in June 2022. Mitch is the CEO of the accountancy firm Nordens. He has also played for Southend United and Grays Athletic football clubs.

Nicola is reportedly set for another stint on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts set for Strictly stint?

Nicola could be heading back onto the Strictly ballroom floor this year, if rumours are to be believed.

The singer previously took part in the 2022 Strictly Christmas special alongside Giovanni Pernice.

Now, she’s reportedly set to take on the challenge full-time.

“Nicola is a beautiful dancer with amazing musicality. She was really impressive on the Strictly special and her waltz was beautiful. They’d love to have Nicola back and the offer is there for her,” a source told The Sun recently.

“She has got a jam-packed summer with Girls Aloud but Strictly think she could be amazing if she fancied a whirl,” the source added.

Chris is taking part (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024 line-up

Yesterday (Monday, August 5) saw the first two celebrities announced for this year’s Strictly.

Comedian Chris McCausland was the first star to be revealed. The 47-year-old, who is blind, said: “If anybody out there is thinking – how the hell is he going to do that? – then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Okay don’t answer that…!”

JLS star JB Gill was also revealed to be taking part.

“I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me,” he said.

Will Nicola be joining them on the ballroom floor? We should find out soon!

