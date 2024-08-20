Presenter Nicola Thorp and actor Nikesh Patel have celebrated their union, tying the knot in a stunning ceremony mere months after welcoming their first child.

The This Morning star – who gained fame as Nicola Rubinstein on Coronation Street – shared the details of their wedding day through a heartfelt Instagram post.

Nicola Thorp tied the knot with her partner Nikesh Patel. (Credit: SplashNews)

Nicola Thorp and Nikesh Patel get married

“This weekend, we got married in the same place that race riots broke out three weeks ago,” Nicola wrote.

“Two hearts, two families, two cultures: united, celebrated, and loved. Love wins. Thank you to all our friends and family for making it so magical.”

The accompanied video showcased a montage of clips from the couple’s big day. Nicola was filmed walking down the aisle, sharing her first kiss, and hitting the dancefloor with her new husband.

Among the guests were familiar faces from TV, including Coronation Street’s Victoria Ekanoye. Expressing her excitement, she commented: “Cried my tatas off when I saw the way Nikesh reacted to you and Naya walking in. Love you all so much.”

Sair Khan, another Corrie alum, also shared her excitement, writing: “WE HAD THE BEST TIME! Love you both so much.”

“So honoured to be a part of this very special day,” Corrie’s Sue Cleaver added.

Actress Lily James gushed: “Wow wow wow congratulations.”

Earlier this year, Nicola and Nikesh announced they had welcomed their beautiful baby daughter, which she announced on social media.

“We are delighted to say that we recently welcomed our beautiful baby daughter into the world,” she posted. “Everything they say about birth being a rollercoaster of emotions is true. We’re shattered and smitten and everything in between.”

Nikesh and Nicola recently welcomed their first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nicola Thorp on Instagram

Meanwhile, fans of the couple joined their celeb friends in the comments to congratulate them on their big day.

“Congratulations to the happy couple! You look so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Help. Heart palpitations on double speed. You both look gorgeous! Huge congratulations,” another gushed.

A third agreed: “Congratulations. Gorgeous couple. Be happy forever.”

“Wow absolutely stunning. Now that looks like a spectacular wedding. Congratulations,” a fourth fan commented.

Nicola and Nikesh have been a couple since 2021. Last year, the couple participated in the fifth series of Channel 4’s reality show Celebrity Hunted.

