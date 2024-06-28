Nicole Scherzinger shares baby plans at 45 as she admits ‘the clock is ticking’

At the age of 45, Nicole Scherzinger is candidly opening up about her aspirations to become a mother.

Known for her award-winning performance as Norma Desmond in the West End show Sunset Boulevard, the talented singer and actress is not letting her career completely overshadow her personal dreams.

Nicole won an Olivier for her leading role in Sunset Boulevard (Credit: Cover Images)

Nicole Scherzinger on her baby plans

The former Pussycat Doll has been engaged to former rugby star Thom Evans since June 2023. The couple met on The X Factor and announced their relationship in 2020.

During a new, revealing interview, the singer shared her yearning for motherhood.

“Oh my gosh, I would love to [have children],” She told the Mirror. “I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait. It’s like the clock is ticking. I want to have a baby but work calls. But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children.”

Despite the pressures that might come from family to start her own, Nicole confirms that her mother understands her dedication to her profession.

“My mother knows how hard I work and how passionate I am about what I do. She is a faithful woman and she just knows, everything in God’s timing,” she said.

Meanwhile, the singer’s portrayal of Norma Desmond recently won her Best Actress in a Musical at the Olivier Awards.

Surprisingly, the role has also had an impact on her. “It’s changed me in so many ways. It’s grown me. It’s evolved me. I’ve had to let go of a lot of insecurities and any comforts that I had. And in a lot of ways, it’s healed me. It’s been an amazing healing process,” Nicole told The Times.

Nicole is engaged to former rugby star Thom Evans (Credit: Cover Images)

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans

Despite the fact that she has been engaged for a year, Nicole revealed in late 2023 that wedding planning was the last thing on her mind.

“I haven’t even thought about anything. Everybody’s, like, what’s the plan? I’m like, yo, I gotta find Norma Desmond. Until I find her, and I open this show, and I am proud of it, I’m not thinking of anything else,” she admitted.

Now in a loving relationship with Evans, the singer also said that she feels they compliment each other well.

“It’s nice because he likes a system — he’s extremely organised and he’s extremely on time, which is the opposite of me, so he makes me so much better in that way,” she told The Mirror.

As she prepares for her Broadway debut on October 20, the star is also hopeful and excited for what the future holds.

