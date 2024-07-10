The Bidding Room star Nigel Havers on his ‘dark moment’ as he was put into psychiatric hospital after cheating on wife

The Bidding Room host Nigel Havers once opened up about suffering a “dark moment” when he was unfaithful to his first wife.

The former Coronation Street actor, 72, had began an affair with Polly Williams in the mid-1980s, while he was still married to his first wife Carolyn. He went on to marry Polly in 1989.

In 2017, Nigel appeared on Piers Morgan‘s Life Stories and became emotional as he reflected on his regret.

Nigel Havers on being unfaithful to first wife

He told host Piers: “[It was either] upsetting Caro, upsetting Polly or not upsetting any of them.

“Of course, that would upset them both probably… so that [suicide] was in the equation. Very dark moment that isn’t it? I’ve never really thought about it, I’ve never really talked about it. I’ve never really talked about this with anybody.”

He went on to speak about going into a “psychiatric hospital”. Nigel said: “I went into this place, this psychiatric hospital. It’s odd isn’t it, you can get yourself into such a corner. But you know, I only had myself to blame really.

“I couldn’t speak any more, I found difficulty speaking to anybody. Not chatting, just speaking about anything.”

Nigel lost Polly in 2004 when she died from ovarian cancer. He married his third wife, Georgiana Bronfman, in 2007.

On Polly’s death, Nigel said on Life Stories: “It was a tragic thing. Of course, because she was determined not to die. She was immensely brave, god, and she fought it tooth and nail for six years.”

Meanwhile, gushing over his wife Georgiana, Nigel said: “She’s fantastic. I’m very lucky. We only live once, don’t we? Make the most of it. And I’m just having this wonderful time.”

