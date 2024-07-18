Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin has taken to social media to share a new update about his recent project.

The beloved dancer, 26, shared a tearful snap to Instagram, where he detailed the “end of this journey”, since embarking on his own tour with former celebrity dance partner, Layton Williams.

The tour saw the two pals perform together for the “final time” after almost lifting the Glitterball trophy as a duo in 2023. They lost out on the win to dance floor King and Queen Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

Now, their performances have come to an end for good and let’s just say fans are pretty emotional!

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin

Nikita Kuzmin marks ‘end of this journey’ in Strictly message

The dance partners could be seen embracing whilst on stage, where Nikita looked to be holding back tears. The duo also posed alongside a poster for their tour and grabbed a snap with their backing dancers and fellow cast.

Nikita gushed to social media: “What a beautiful way to end this journey. Love you forever. Who would have said that two boys that met on Strictly would become that close and do all this together… Thank you every single one of you who supported us, without you this would have not been possible.”

He added: “Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you to all the loved ones, friends and team who supported us and allowed us to shine. Thank you to this beautiful cast and production, we love you. We are so so grateful and can’t wait to see what’s the universe is holding next. THANK YOU.”

Of course, fans were equally moved, with some expressing their devastation about the end of the tour and others calling for more doses of Nikita and Layton.

One penned: “Thank you both from the bottom of my heart for bringing so much joy. The greatest Strictly partnership ever, but much more importantly a truly beautiful friendship. You have made so many people so happy and so proud. Thank you for everything you did on the show, the tour, the workshops and your own show.

“What journey. No, what a way to start a journey of a lifetime! I’ll be here patiently waiting to see what comes next.”

Another said: “The best two people to ever come out of Strictly. It’s been the most beautiful journey and an incredible partnership. Can’t wait to watch, love and support you both on what you do next.”

A third agreed: “What a hell of a ride you’ve been on, from not knowing each other to one of the successful partnerships ever has been wonderful to see. You have both found each other and basically have become brothers. I hope to see you and Layton reunite in the future and do a project together….it’s not the end of Lakitia it is just the beginning. Good luck with Strictly.”

A fourth admitted: “I’m not ready for this partnership to end! The best there was on Strictly!”

Fellow Strictly star Jowita Przystal shared the love, gushing: “Well done both of you! Congratulations x.”

Nikita and Layton almost won Strictly last year (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Dancer Nancy Xu and judge Shirley Ballas also penned their support by posting a string of love heart emojis in the comments.

Vito Coppola joined in with the best wishes too, adding: “Well done guys!”

Layton previously penned to social media when promoting the tour: “We’re BACK! Absolutely buzzing to be reunited in Manchester and London for 2 shows ONLY!! Come watch us dance together for the final time. Sign up to tomorrow’s presale at the link in bio! General sale tix on Friday! Can’t waittttt. Who’s coming?”

