Noel Radford scolded by ‘fuming’ wife Sue as he ‘crashes £40k motorhome’

Noel and Sue Radford suffered a nightmare recently as he accidentally scratched their ‘£40k’ motorhome.

The 22 Kids and Counting stars bought their motorhome last year and have enjoyed many trips in it with their large family.

But in their latest YouTube channel, Noel admitted knocking the motorhome whilst driving it – leaving Sue “fuming”!

Noel admitted scratching their motorhome (Credit: YouTube/Radford Family)

Noel and Sue Radford

In the clip, Noel said: “I’m already getting the daggers looked at me. So I reversed into this plot and then thought, ‘I’m not very straight, need to straighten up a bit.’

“So I drove out and as I was driving out I could see that the tap that you hook your water up to and I thought, ‘I’ve just gone past it.’

“Anyway, I hadn’t gone past it. I caught the tap on the back end of the camper and scratched it all.”

Oops!

Sue admitted she was “fuming” with Noel (Credit: YouTube/Radford Family)

Sue then cut in: “Yeah, well tell them what you did.”

Noel admitted: “I’m getting to it! Leave me alone. So normally what happens I’ll get out, hook the electric up, sort the water out. Sue will get all the chairs out. So she came round to get the chairs. I said, ‘it’s alright, I’ll do it. You go away, I’ll do it.'”

Noel, it’s bad. That’s really annoyed me.

Noel said that Sue then offered to do the water, but he insisted. He said: “There’s a bit of a scratch down the side.”

Sue interrupted: “A bit? I’m fuming. Not being funny right but people say that women drivers are really bad, I just don’t believe it because what else did you do to the motorhome?”

Noel showed the scratch (Credit: YouTube/Radford Family)

Noel said: “Go away. Nothing.” But he then admitted: “I moved over as far as I could to the left and this transit van was going the opposite way, didn’t really move over so we smacked wing mirrors.

“It’s broken the indicator bit so I need to get that fixed as well.”

Noel then showed the scratch, admitting it’s “not that bad”. However, Sue cut in: “Noel, it’s bad. That’s really annoyed me.”

