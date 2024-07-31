Loose Women star Olivia Attwood ‘banned’ from public appearances as she couldn’t be trusted to ‘behave herself’

Olivia Attwood often shares a relatable glimpse into her life on her podcast, So Wrong it’s Right, from her bridezilla behaviour to her perfectionist preferences.

And admitting her unpredictable antics is something Olivia doesn’t shy away from.

This week’s episode was no different, as Olivia returned to the airwaves to interview her hubby Bradley Dack and his Love Island bestie Ronnie Vint.

It was here that she reflected on the opportunities that she’s been given – or not – in her career.

Olivia Attwood in podcast admission

The TV favourite sat down with footballer and Love Island series 11 bad boy Ronnie Vint. The pair discussed what comes in the aftermath of the villa. This included how Olivia missed out on a common job opportunity that most Islanders pursue.

Olivia said: “My agent’s in the room. I was never allowed to do any PAs because they said that I wouldn’t be able to behave myself.”

At this, pal Ronnie exclaimed: “Oh, I don’t blame them.”

Olivia continued: “She said: ‘Liv, it’s not worth the money for you to get up on a stage in a club in Wrexham and get both your [bleep]s out. Let’s just keep you daylight hours.'”

Ronnie then quipped: “She’s looked after you well hasn’t she?”

A smirking Olivia then concluded: “I never got to do a PA.” She also joked in the caption of the clip shared to social media: “Should probably thank my agent.”

The Loose Women star garnered a bunch of praise in the comment section, with several listeners sharing just how much they love hearing Liv’s stories. One said: “I’m so glad this is back. I listen to your podcast while in the gym and pretty much every time I laugh out loud and people turn round.”

Another praised: “Liv you make me crease your so funny.”

A third added: “She saved the day hun.”

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack

Olivia is often an open book and isn’t afraid of giving her fans a dose of reality. After getting engaged in 2019, Olivia tied the knot with footballer Bradley Dack in June 2023.

“I’m going to be really honest. It’s been one of the hardest years for me and Brad since we’ve been together,” she told OK! in April 2024.

“When you get married, you expect to be in a honeymoon stage. But we ended up living at other ends of the country, and with Brad’s football schedule, he gets very few days off. And with my filming, I rarely get any days off,” she added.

Olivia then added “trying to have a day off together and have some kind of normal relationship” is “really hard”.

