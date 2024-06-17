Olly Murs marked his first Father’s Day on Sunday with adorable Instagram pictures of his baby girl Madi.

But Olly, 40, apologised to his little girl for being on tour recently and attending the Euros yesterday (June 16) as England played.

Alongside a string of pictures showing adorable memories with his daughter, Olly said Madi is “perfect in every way”.

Olly Murs on Instagram

He wrote: “Dear Madi, one day you might be allowed an Instagram account and you will see this but today is a very special day. My first Father’s Day!

“You’re perfect in every way my little bundle of pooey nappies and I can’t believe you’re already 9 weeks old.”

He then added: “Sorry I’ve been on tour and now at the Euros watching England’s first game but I’ll make up to ya when I get home. Big love, [love] your dad.”

Olly Murs has marked his first Father’s Day (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Fans wished Olly a happy first Father’s Day as one said: “Oh how cute! Happy first Fathers Day! Enjoy the match!”

Another wrote: “So adorable she’s very very lucky to have you, happy first Father’s Day.”

You’re perfect in every way my little bundle of pooey nappies.

Someone else added: “Aww Olly, that’s so cute! I’m sure if she could she would be telling you how much of an amazing dad you are!”

Singer Olly became a dad in April when his wife Amelia gave birth to Madi. Weeks after welcoming his first child, Olly admitted feeling guilt over heading off on tour.

Olly welcomed his daughter Madi in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Olly Murs tour

The star told an audience during one of his shows about his struggles.

In the footage, obtained by the MailOnline, Olly said: “It’s been the most craziest time. Because obviously on one hand I’ve got this beautiful baby girl, my wife is at home looking after her with the nappies, and the sleepless nights. And I’m on tour with Take That. I feel guilty!”

He added: “But this week I’ve been home. I’ve done the nappies, I’ve done the late nights and I can’t wait to stay on tour. I’m joking! Honestly, she is truly awesome. I never thought I’d be a dad, so I can’t quite believe it.”

