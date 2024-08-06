Fred Sirieix’s daughter, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, made a heartbreaking confession on live TV at the Olympics this week.

Her famous dad has since comforted her in an emotional moment at the event.

Andrea, 19, has represented Team GB at the Olympics.

An emotional interview from Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix after she finished sixth in the women’s 10m platform final ❤#Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/GzCZmcWcHq — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 6, 2024

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix at Olympics

On Tuesday, Andrea competed in the Women’s 10m platform event.

The Olympic diver unfortunately missed out on a medal, finishing in sixth place. She won bronze last week after competing in the Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform event with Lois Toulson.

After the event this week, Andrea spoke to the BBC in an emotional interview.

The diver was in tears as she admitted that three years ago, she hadn’t wanted to be alive.

“Obviously it wasn’t the result that I wanted, but I’m not even upset with the competition,” she said.

Andrea gave an emotional interview (Credit: BBC)

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix interview

Continuing, Andrea said: “The girls dove amazing, they dove better than me today and it’s because they work really hard. As you said, it wasn’t meant to be.”

“Genuinely, I’m not trying to be macho or anything, I am not upset with my performance,” she then said.

“Three years ago I didn’t even want to be alive and so today I am just happy that I’m alive, I’m breathing and I’ve got my family here to support me,” she then confessed.

She then continued, saying: “My mum was like ‘just keep smiling, we’re proud of you and we’re here to see you’. And at the end of the day that’s all I can ask for.”

The teen made a brave confession (Credit: BBC)

Andrea on being in the Olympics

Andrea then went on to say that she is “just so happy” to be taking part in the Olympics.

A video has since been shared on X by BBC Sport showing Fred comforting his sobbing daughter. He told her: “It’s sport. Some days you win, some days you lose,” as he kissed her on her forehead.

What dads are for ❤️ This was a beautiful moment between Fred Sirieix and his daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix. #Paris2024 #Olympics #BBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/z967OK1kIp — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 6, 2024

He continued: “Yesterday you did brilliant.”

Andrea replied: “It doesn’t take away from the year.” Fred then read out messages of support he had received from friends about his daughter.

He added: “You did your best Andrea. It wasn’t meant to be today.” A sobbing Andrea smiled at her dad, who then hugged and kissed her.

Read more: Clare Balding and Rebecca Adlington break down in tears following Andy Murray’s Olympics exit

Olympic coverage airs all day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.