Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix crying in an interview poolside / Fred Sirieix
Fred Sirieix’s daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix sobs on live TV at the Olympics as she admits ‘three years ago I didn’t even want to be alive’

Andrea finished in sixth place on Tuesday

By Robert Emlyn Slater
Fred Sirieix’s daughter, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, made a heartbreaking confession on live TV at the Olympics this week.

Her famous dad has since comforted her in an emotional moment at the event.

Andrea, 19, has represented Team GB at the Olympics.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix at Olympics

On Tuesday, Andrea competed in the Women’s 10m platform event.

The Olympic diver unfortunately missed out on a medal, finishing in sixth place. She won bronze last week after competing in the Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform event with Lois Toulson.

After the event this week, Andrea spoke to the BBC in an emotional interview.

The diver was in tears as she admitted that three years ago, she hadn’t wanted to be alive.

“Obviously it wasn’t the result that I wanted, but I’m not even upset with the competition,” she said.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix crying poolside
Andrea gave an emotional interview (Credit: BBC)

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix interview

Continuing, Andrea said: “The girls dove amazing, they dove better than me today and it’s because they work really hard. As you said, it wasn’t meant to be.”

“Genuinely, I’m not trying to be macho or anything, I am not upset with my performance,” she then said.

“Three years ago I didn’t even want to be alive and so today I am just happy that I’m alive, I’m breathing and I’ve got my family here to support me,” she then confessed.

She then continued, saying: “My mum was like ‘just keep smiling, we’re proud of you and we’re here to see you’. And at the end of the day that’s all I can ask for.”

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix sad in an interview poolside
The teen made a brave confession (Credit: BBC)

Andrea on being in the Olympics

Andrea then went on to say that she is “just so happy” to be taking part in the Olympics.

A video has since been shared on X by BBC Sport showing Fred comforting his sobbing daughter. He told her: “It’s sport. Some days you win, some days you lose,” as he kissed her on her forehead.

He continued: “Yesterday you did brilliant.”

Andrea replied: “It doesn’t take away from the year.” Fred then read out messages of support he had received from friends about his daughter.

He added: “You did your best Andrea. It wasn’t meant to be today.” A sobbing Andrea smiled at her dad, who then hugged and kissed her.

