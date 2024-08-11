Olympics presenter Clare Balding was previously the victim of a vile “dyke” insult – and she soon did something about it.

The telly favourite was embroiled in a furious row back in 2010 when a newspaper columnist allegedly made “homophobic” remarks about her sexuality.

As a result, she lodged a complaint with the Press Complaints Commission. And luckily the end result “delighted” Clare – who is hosting the Olympics today (August 11).

Clare was not impressed over a remark made by a journalist (Credit: ITV)

Olympics host Clare Balding furious over ‘homophobic’ insult

In 2010, the Sunday Times’ TV and restaurant critic, AA Gill reviewed Clare’s new programme, Britain by Bike.

Not impressed with the terminology used in the review, Clare complained to the newspaper’s editor, John Witherow, about the article and its tone. However, John’s response left her horrified.

AA Gill had written: “Some time ago, I made a cheap and frankly unnecessary joke about Clare Balding looking like a big lesbian. And afterwards somebody tugged my sleeve to point out that she is a big lesbian.”

After a mock apology, he continued: “Now back to the dyke on a bike, puffing up the nooks and crannies at the bottom end of the nation.”

Clare ‘appalled’ by response

Clare was quick to complain to John Witherow. However, she was “appalled” after reading his reply.

He said: “In my view some members of the gay community need to stop regarding themselves as having a special victim status and behave like any other sensible group that is accepted by society. Not having a privileged status means, of course, one must accept occasionally being the butt of jokes. A person’s sexuality should not give them a protected status.

“Jeremy Clarkson, perhaps the epitome of the heterosexual male, is constantly jeered at for his dress sense (lack of), adolescent mindset and hairstyle. He puts up with it as a presenter’s lot. And in this context I hardly think that AA Gill’s remarks were particularly cruel. Especially as he ended by so warmly endorsing you as a presenter.”

The TV star made a complaint (Credit: ITV)

‘Too often used as an insulting term’

Clare then responded: “When the day comes that people stop resigning from high office, being disowned by their families, getting beaten up and in some instances committing suicide because of their sexuality, you may have a point.

“This is not about me putting up with having the [expletive] taken out of me, something I have been quite able to withstand. It is about you legitimising name calling. ‘Dyke’ is not shouted out in school playgrounds (or as I’ve had it at an airport) as a compliment, believe me.

“I am happy to be described as a lesbian, as and when relevant. But ‘dyke’ is too often used as a pejorative and insulting term.”

‘Enough is enough’

At the time, Clare told the Guardian: “I just think there is a time when you say enough is enough. I can take pretty much anything. Words are just words. I’ve been through a lot worse. But this has a huge impact on lots of other people and that’s why I thought, that’s not on.”

Clare’s complaint was upheld (Credit: BBC)

Clare Balding ‘delighted’ by result

A few months later, and in September 2010, it was revealed Clare’s complaint had been upheld. The PCC ruled that some of the words were used in a “demeaning and gratuitous way”.

After the judgement, Clare said she was “delighted” with the verdict in a statement.

“It was important for me and, crucially, for millions of other people quietly going about their work, to make the point that we deserve to be judged on our ability to do our jobs and not on the basis of our race, religion, gender or, in this case, sexual orientation,” she said.

Clare went on: “I would like to thank all those who offered their support via email, letter and Twitter. They gave me the strength to stand up and be counted.

“I hope that this decision shows we are moving on from the days when derogatory comments about a person’s sexuality were regarded as clever or funny.”

