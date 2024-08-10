Olympics host Gabby Logan previously shared how she maintains a happy marriage to husband Kenny.

The sports presenter – who is hosting the Olympics today (August 10) – is married to retired Scottish rugby player Kenny. The pair tied the knot way back in 2000. And over the years, Gabby and Kenny have endured a variety of challenges including IVF, her menopause struggles and his battle with prostate cancer.

What’s more, in a recent interview, Gabby let slip the key to their relationship, and the three-step plan that helps maintain their marriage.

The pair tied the knot over two decades ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Olympics host Gabby Logan and husband Kenny ‘make an effort’

Speaking to The Sun last month, Gabby claimed the key to marriage is to “make a conscious effort” with each other.

Talking about her own romance, she outlined the three steps they stick to to ensure they stay happy. Outlining their three marriage secrets, she said: “The key to our relationship is communication, having fun and making time to be together.

The secret is to keep making an effort.

“You can’t be apart all the time and expect everything to be great. We are lucky, as we see each other more than people realise.”

‘Secret’ revealed

Gabby then stressed the importance of making the effort with another. She added: “The secret is to keep making an effort.

“Not to be crude, but if you had an amazing sports car, you couldn’t leave it in a garage for 15 years and expect it to work straight away. If you have something special, you need to look after it.”

Gabby shared the ‘secret’ to their marriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gabby Logan on ‘not wanting to have sex’ with husband

The TV star isn’t afraid of being candid about her personal life with husband Kenny. Gabby has previously divulged details about her intimate life in the wake of Kenny’s battle with prostate cancer.

And, in November 2023, Gabby revealed she stopped wanting to have sex with her husband thanks to the menopause. However, she shared that intimacy was on hold – until she started taking HRT.

Speaking on Anna Richardson’s podcast, It Can’t Just Be Me in 2023, Gabby said that once she started HRT “my libido came back within a week”.

Gabby ‘wanted to keep enjoying having sex’

She then continued, saying: “I felt definitely a massive improvement there and that was important to me.

“I had a very healthy relationship with my husband and I loved him and fancied him and I couldn’t understand why I didn’t want to have sex with him as much or why it was something that I felt I was going to have to have,” she then said.

“I wanted to keep enjoying having sex, not feeling that I was just doing it because it’s part of the marriage contract,” Abby added.

Watch Gabby on the Olympics on Saturday (August 10) at 5:50pm on BBC One.

