Strictly star Oti Mabuse has shared a glimpse into her life with her baby daughter.

Although, it seems motherhood isn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the professional dancer. Oti welcomed her adorable baby daughter to the world late last year. Since then, Oti has shared some relatable insights into motherhood.

Oti, who shared that she had given birth with a sweet post at Christmas time, has since showcased her return back to the gym after giving birth as well as how she uses dance to help her daughter drift off to sleep.

Now, Oti has also revealed that her daughter has suffered some ailments resulting in a string of trips to the hospital.

The Dancing On Ice judge has shared to social media that her baby daughter, who is just eight months old, has suffered struggles with her sleeping patterns as well as hospital visits and high temperatures.

Feels like we are re-entering the trenches again.

The dancer took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of herself cradling her young daughter and captioned the post: “8 months. Changing sleeping patterns (feels like we are re-entering the trenches again). Teething. High temperature. Hospital visits. Needing more cuddles.”

Oti also included a clock sticker to showcase that the story was filmed at almost four in the morning, implying yet another sleepless night for the star.

The former Strictly Come Dancing favourite has been nothing but relatable when it comes to sharing the realities of becoming a mum. Back in May, Oti shared a snap alongside her husband Marius, where she admitted she had been a “nervous wreck” over her daughter’s recent milestone.

She penned: “And just like that… she’s a part of a swim school and our lives have a new schedule for with all her extracurricular activities.

“She was such a warrior didn’t cry once bit (even under water). Mama on the other hand was a crying nervous wreck (one day she’s going to do something for the first time and I won’t cry).”

Just a few weeks ago, Oti also shared a sweet message about her daughter turning six months old. Here, she shed light on just how grateful she is about welcoming her baby daughter after she gave birth to her prematurely.

She wrote on Instagram: “Today marks 6 months since our little miracle entered this world, defying the odds with her early arrival.

“Being a mum to a premature baby has been a journey filled with ups and downs, but oh, the beauty in every moment! I’m endlessly grateful for my daughter’s strength and resilience. She’s taught me more about love, courage, and gratitude than I ever thought possible.”

