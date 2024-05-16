Oti Mabuse has opened up to fans about her baby daughter’s latest milestone as she admitted feeling like a “nervous wreck”.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro, 33, became a mum last year when she welcomed her daughter with husband Marius Iepure in December.

Oti said her daughter is now “a part of a swim school”.

The dancer shared a photo of herself and her hubby smiling. Another showed her little girl looking at a swimming pool.

Another picture showed Oti in the pool with their daughter.

Mama on the other hand was a crying nervous wreck.

Alongside the pics, Oti gushed: “And just like that… she’s a part of a swim school and our lives have a new schedule for with all her extracurricular activities.

“She was such a warrior didn’t cry once bit (even under water). Mama on the other hand was a crying nervous wreck (one day she’s going to do something for the first time and I won’t cry).”

Oti Mabuse marked a milestone with her daughter (Credit: Cover Images)

She added: “Anyway thank you @waterbabies who have a lovely summer program. And @bubble_tots who gifted us with a fantastic baby thermal swim suit … next stop OLYMPICS.”

Fans gushed over the pictures as one said: “Stop this is so cute.”

Another wrote: “It seems like she was only born yesterday! Such a good thing to teach your baby/child to swim.”

Oti and Marius welcomed their daughter in December 2023. This month, Oti marked her baby turning six months old after giving birth to her prematurely.

Dancer Oti became a mum in December (Credit: Cover Images)

Oti Mabuse on Instagram

She wrote on Instagram: “Today marks 6 months since our little miracle entered this world, defying the odds with her early arrival.

“Being a mum to a premature baby has been a journey filled with ups and downs, but oh, the beauty in every moment! I’m endlessly grateful for my daughter’s strength and resilience. She’s taught me more about love, courage, and gratitude than I ever thought possible.”

