Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius have expressed their heartbreak over the Southport stabbings.

Three children were killed in a knife attack at a children’s dance class on Monday. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Standcombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, died after the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed event in Southport.

Five children and two adults were also injured in the attack and are in a critical condition. A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Oti Mabuse and husband on Southport attack

In a statement shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti expressed her heartbreak.

She said: “Dance is an art form and sport where children go to find their confidence, creativity, and most importantly SAFETY!

We are so heartbroken and in shock to hear about the attack in Southport and to so many children and their parents.

“Southport has also become our second home in England – where we take family regularly.”

“We send our condolences and know no amount of words could ever make you feel better or change the event. But still… WE [ARE] SO SORRY THIS HAPPENED TO YOU. Oti and Marius.”

Other celebrities have expressed their heartache over the tragic incident.

The Prince and Princess of Wales said in a statement: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.

“Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

King Charles on Southport attack

The King also released a message, saying: “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

Meanwhile, singer Martin Kemp said on X: “All my love goes out to the people of Southport. Whether you’re directly affected or not the events of yesterday are shocking.”

Chris Kamara also said: “I’m so sorry. But anything I say cannot help or make sense of what’s happened in Southport! My thoughts are with all the families and relatives and friends.”

