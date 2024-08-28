Clare Balding is gearing up to present the Paris 2024 Paralympics for Channel 4 from tonight (August 28) to September 8.

The well-respected broadcasting legend, 53, is ever-present on our TV screens. But away from the glare of the cameras, Clare has been through her own personal health troubles.

Back in 2009, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. And, four years later, she revealed the impact it had on her going forward…

Clare Balding is a well-respected broadcaster who can turn her hand to anything (Credit: Cover Images)

Paralympics host Clare Balding on impact cancer had on her mental health

Asked when the last time she felt true happiness was, Clare recalled a weekend away with her wife Alice Arnold.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2013, Clare shared how life changed following her diagnosis. She said: “I feel happy out walking and I’m very aware of happiness.

“Four years ago I went through a dark stage where I was ill with thyroid cancer and, when I recovered, my attitude to life changed. I feel happy most days, grateful for all I have.”

She also shared her biggest fear, and how having cancer sadly left its mark.

“Ill health. I’ve been through it once and never again. The most fearful thing for me is seeing the strain it puts on all the people around you, seeing worry and fear in their eyes,” she said.

Clare and Alice are almost celebrating 20 years of marriage

Clare tied the knot with broadcaster and journalist Alice, 62, in 2006 and they live in London.

The pair are regulars on Celebrity Gogglebox, but for the next few weeks it’s all about the Paralympics for Clare.

The Paralympics Opening Ceremony starts tonight (August 28) on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

