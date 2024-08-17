Paul Hollywood slams ‘unforgivable’ criticism of his wife and her family amid pub row: ‘I’m going to have to step in’

Paul Hollywood has hit out at locals over their “unforgivable” criticism of his wife Melissa amid a pub row.

Melissa Hollywood, a landlady, reportedly said her family were planning on closing their pub at the end of August due to declining trade.

They were granted permission by Ashford Borough Council’s planning committee to turn the property into a home. However, the move is said to have angered locals.

Paul has hit out at criticism of his wife (Credit: ITV)

According to planning documents, residents and Smarden Parish Council slammed the move as they feared the loss of the pub would “conflict with the aims of promoting the economy”.

The pub was also branded the “heart of the village”.

Now, Great British Bake Off star Paul, 58, has hit out at the locals’ criticism. He told BBC South East: “The vindictiveness from the locals towards the family who have been here 18 years is unforgivable.”

The TV star said Melissa’s family wanted to sell the pub as a business but had received unrealistic offers.

Paul said he’s going to have to “step in” and help Melissa and her family (Credit: Shutterstock)

He added: “If the villagers themselves want to get their act together and put a bid in and buy it, that’s fine. At the end of the month it’s earmarked to close because they cannot sustain the money that’s coming in because there’s no money coming in.”

The vindictiveness from the locals towards the family who have been here 18 years is unforgivable.

Paul concluded: “I’m going to have to step in and help them out, personally, but I’m not a charity. I have given a substantial amount of money to turn it into what it is now. It is a beautiful pub but it is a business that is losing money.”

TV star Paul said the backlash from locals is “unforgivable” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul and Melissa reportedly tied the knot last year after he proposed in 2022.

They apparently married at the Ayia Athanasia chapel which forms part of the luxury Anassa Hotel in Cyprus.

