Paul O’Grady’s widower Andre shares heartbreaking tribute on what would have been star’s birthday

Paul O’Grady is being remembered by his loved ones and fans today on what would have been his 68th birthday.

The TV legend died last March from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Today (June 14) marks Paul‘s birthday and his widower, Andre Portasio, has shared a touching tribute on social media.

Andre paid tribute to Paul on what would have been his birthday (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady birthday

Alongside a picture of Paul with a cute dog cuddled into his coat, Andre wrote: “Gone but not forgotten, miss you dearly. Happy heavenly birthday.”

Paul’s Instagram page – which is managed by his team – also marked the day with a childhood photo of the star.

It showed Paul as a young boy, beaming at the camera. The post read: “Remembering Paul on what would have been his 69th birthday. His memory lives on in our hearts.

“Happy heavenly birthday. We all miss you dearly.”

Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison also paid tribute to Paul on her X account. She wrote: “Happy Heavenly Birthday Paul. Always in my conversations, thoughts and heart.”

Battersea – which Paul was very fond of and worked closely with on his series For the Love of Dogs – wrote: “Happy birthday, Paul. All of our animals, staff and volunteers miss you so much.”

Fans have also been remembering Paul on social media. One person said: “Happy birthday Paul, we miss you, you beautiful human being.”

Another wrote: “Happy birthday in heaven, dear sweet man.. you’re missed so very much.”

Someone else added: “Happy heavenly birthday to Paul, thinking of all his family and friends. Greatly missed always cherished.”

Paul died last March (Credit: Cover Images)

Andre Portasio on losing Paul

Andre recently appeared on Loose Women where he discussed losing his beloved Paul.

During an interview which aired at the end of April, Andre admitted: “Now I’m sort of accepting that he’s gone, it took me quite a long time to get to this position I think. To begin with, it was really a shock.

Gone but not forgotten, miss you dearly. Happy heavenly birthday.

“I stayed in the house to begin with. I was getting the letters and the flowers and it was just too overwhelming to begin with.”

He added: “In hindsight now, I see how much it has really helped me, the support, and I should thank everyone that wrote to me and just the kindness of everybody really. It will stay with me forever.”

