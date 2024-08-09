Paul O’Grady fans moved as his husband makes ‘hard’ decision over star’s personal belongings a year after his death

In a tribute to his late husband Paul O’Grady, Andre Portasio has made a decision that has both moved and inspired fans across the nation.

Through an emotional Instagram post, Andre shared that he was donating some of Paul’s personal belongings to the Salvation Army.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Portasio (@andre_portasio)

Paul O’Grady husband

Andre’s post featured an image of him alongside a Salvation Army van. He was standing alongside members of the organisation.

Explaining the reasons behind his decision, Andre wrote: “As many of you know, Paul was a great supporter of the Salvation Army. Since his passing, I have felt immense compassion and support from the organisation, particularly from Jo Moir.”

The decision to donate Paul’s personal belongings was no small feat for Andre. These items were gifted in the hope that they would benefit people looking for a new start in life.

Since his passing, I have felt immense compassion and support from the organisation.

Andre emphasised that he hoped that the belongings would “assist individuals preparing for job interviews or simply contribute to raising funds for their vital initiatives”.

He went on to detail how the Salvation Army assists hundreds of families after a loss.

“Each year they help hundreds of families and friends during their time of bereavement. They will deal with your request with sensitivity and your donation will help The Salvation Army support people in need in communities across the UK,” Andre wrote.

“For further details, follow the link in bio,” he concluded, urging others to follow in his and Paul’s footsteps by contributing to the Salvation Army’s cause.

Paul O’Grady passed away in March 2023. (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react

Fans of the late presenter and comedian flooded their comments with words of support for Andre.

“A difficult thing to do Andre I’m sure but a great help to others in a time of need. Thinking of you and sending love as always,” one fan wrote.

“It must of been a hard thing for you to do, giving away Paul’s clothes. You know Paul would of been happy with that. Sending love,” another agreed with Andre’s decision.

“Andre what a tough process for you to go through that can’t have been easy for you. I do hope you are ok. Sending much love as always Andre,” a third sent their love.

Another gushed: “That’s a wonderful thing to do Andre. Paul would love it.”

A fifth commenter agreed. “So very thought of you Andre. It’s a hard thing to do. Paul would be so happy.”

Read more: Paul O’Grady’s widower flooded with support as he marks sad milestone

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.