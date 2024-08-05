In a touching and poignant tribute, Andre Portasio, the husband of late TV personality Paul O’Grady, has reflected on a heartbreaking milestone.

On what would have been their wedding anniversary, Andre took to Instagram to share a photograph of the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Portasio (@andre_portasio)

Andre Portasio shares photo of husband Paul O’Grady

Accompanying the image, Andre wrote: “Miss you today more than anything. Happy heavenly wedding anniversary.”

Renowned for his quick wit, warmth and humour, both as himself and his drag persona, Lily Savage, Paul left his mark on British entertainment. The TV host and comedian tragically passed away in March 2023 from sudden cardiac arrest.

Following his passing, Andre opened up about the last day he spent with his late husband.

Andre has been working to keep Paul’s memory alive, as he recently shared an Instagram photo to celebrate what would have been the star’s 68th birthday.

“Happy heavenly birthday. We all miss you dearly,” he wrote.

Paul O’Grady passed away in March 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react

Following Andre’s post earlier today, fans took to the comments to send their love to the widower.

“Oh Andre, Paul is with you always. He is so sadly missed by all of us. Sending you lots of love,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Andre Paul will always be with you in your heart, happy anniversary to you and I’m sending you my love.”

“What a beautiful photo. Happy wedding anniversary, Andre. Paul will be celebrating with you today. By your side always and forever. Thinking of you my darling,” a third fan sent their love.

A fourth reassured Andre. “Happy Anniversary… Focus on all the love and joy you shared. He is with you always.”

“Lovely photo Andre. Thinking of you,” another commented.

Andre Portasio appeared on Loose Women earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Andre Portasio on Loose Women

Despite shying after from the public eye since his husband’s passing, Andre stepped out earlier this year for an exclusive interview.

Appearing on Loose Women in April, Andre opened up about his grief and reflected on Paul’s final hours.

Addressing how he learnt to accept the loss, Andre shared: “Now I’m sort of accepting that he’s gone, it took me quite a long time to get to this position I think. To begin with, it was really a shock.

“I stayed in the house to begin with. I was getting the letters and the flowers and it was just too overwhelming to begin with.

“In hindsight now, I see how much it has really helped me, the support, and I should thank everyone that wrote to me and just the kindness of everybody really. It will stay with me forever.”

Read more: Paul O’Grady’s widower Andre shares heartbreaking tribute on what would have been star’s birthday

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.