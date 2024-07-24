Paul Young recently shared the first picture of himself and his new wife on their wedding day.

The popular 1980s singer tied the knot with fiancée Lorna on July 11. The wedding comes six years after the death of Paul‘s first wife Stacey. She died from brain cancer back in 2018, leaving the singer devastated.

Happily, Paul has found love again, though, and said that his wedding day was “one of the happiest” of his life.

However, his four children reportedly didn’t attend. A source has now apparently explained the reason why.

Paul Young children

According to the MailOnline, Paul’s three children – daughters Levi, 36, Layla, 29, and sons Grady, 27 – and Stacey’s son Jude, 12, didn’t attend the wedding.

A source said: “The children are still in deep grief from their mum. They would have found it too painful to watch him marry again so they stayed away.

“Attending such a big event where all eyes would be on them when they’re still in mourning would have been too much. Both Paul and Lorna understood the decision.”

However, another family source reportedly told the publication that Paul’s children did celebrate with the newlyweds later that evening at their house.

A rep for Paul had no comment when approached by ED!.

Earlier this month, the 80s heartthrob shared a picture of himself and his new wife to social media.

The picture showed the pair beaming in the back of a car. Lorna looked gorgeous in her embroidered white wedding dress, with thigh-high slit that showed off her toned and tanned legs.

Paul, meanwhile, looked dashing in a blue suit and rust-coloured tie.

He captioned the post: “Meet the new Mrs Young! Today I married the most wonderful girl.. thank you Lorna, this is one of the happiest days of my life.”

Comments were limited on Paul’s post, but those who could were quick to congratulate him.

“Huge congratulations to you both. Wishing you a world full of happiness and nothing but joy for the rest of your lives,” said one.

Another added: “Congratulations. Even though I wish you would have married me.” A third felt the same: “Almost 40 years of wanting to marry you and you’ve overlooked me!”

Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker also comment. She said: “Absolutely bloody thrilled for you both, Paul!” Jools Holland popped up too to say: “Congratulations.”

A guest from the wedding also commented. They said: “Congratulations, lovebirds. It was such a beautiful and fun celebration of your love. Thank you for sharing it with us. Everlasting love to you!”

On losing his first wife

Paul proposed to Lorna last year, five years after losing Stacey, with whom he shared three kids.

When they got engaged, Lorna posted: “My world, my love, my everything, five years of joy, I could not love anyone more.”

The singer previously spoke about his loss, and how it changed his outlook on life.

He said: “It made me want to make something of my life and do something for the children. Work has been cathartic. I want to be alive for as long as possible and as I have got older, my body seems to tell me what I should and shouldn’t have which means I have less red meat and more vegetables.”

