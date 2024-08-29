Rocker Rod Stewart has issued a statement denying his marriage to Penny Lancaster is on the rocks.

Reports incorrectly suggested that the pair had been left failing to see eye-to-eye over a disagreement about their lifestyles. It was claimed that the couple were allegedly fighting to save their 27-year marriage.

It came after the British rockstar allegedly promised Penny that they would leave LA and sell their $74M Beverly Hills mansion – swapping it for their $5.8M Essex pad.

Although the reports hinted that the pair are going through a rough patch, Rod hasn’t shied away from setting the record straight in a brutally honest statement shared to social media…

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster are happier than ever, he insists (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart ‘face off over UK move’

According reports in the DailyMail.com, the couple were left at a stalemate over where to live. It was claimed that Rod rejected two offers on their sprawling nine-bedroom property in the wake of extending his Las Vegas residency.

Meanwhile, Penny was said to be desperate to move to their countryside estate in Harlow, Essex.

A source alleged to the publication: “Rod loves his life in LA and he flies back and forth to Vegas for his gigs. He gets to spend quality time with his grandchildren and hosts a banquet dinner almost every Sunday night at home for a crowd of his best friends.”

The insider went on to allege: “Penny has no plans to return to LA, which she’s not a fan of. While Rod has no plans to move back right now. They’re at a stalemate and Penny is angry that Rod’s gone back on his word. It’s about saving their marriage right now.”

However, now the Maggie May singer has had his say, setting the “record straight”.

The music veteran has a residency in Las Vegas (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Rod Stewart issues statement

He penned: “We wanted to put the record straight. There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact it’s the opposite.”

Rod then explained their living situation.

“We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart)

The singer continued: “Originally we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there.

“Two of my eldest children still live in Celtic House (the LA residence).

“Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years. Please trust me on this….. there’s no disharmony in our marriage.” [sic]

He signed off the message: “Rod ‘a very lucky man’ Stewart.”

ED! has contacted Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Penny Lancaster admits she’s ‘deflated’ as she’s dealt sad blow after menopause struggle

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.