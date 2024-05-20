Peter Andre has welcomed Ant McPartlin to the “dad club” following his recent baby news.

Britain’s Got Talent host Ant, 48, recently welcomed his first child with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett. The couple became parents to their son Wilder on May 14.

In his new column, Peter – who welcomed his third baby, a daughter named Arabella, with wife Emily on April 2 – gushed over Ant’s news. He also made a prediction about little Wilder’s future…

Peter Andre welcomed Ant McPartlin to the “dad club” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre on Ant McPartlin baby news

In his column for new! magazine, Peter gushed: “I hear congratulations are in order for Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie who recently welcomed a baby boy, Wilder – cool name.”

He added: “Welcome to the dad club – it’s a beautiful thing. His best pal Dec also had a baby boy two years ago… Maybe they’ll set them up as the next generation of ‘Ant and Dec.'”

Ant announced the arrival of Wilder on his joint Instagram account which he shares with Dec.

Ant announces baby news

He shared a black and white picture showing himself cradling his newborn. Ant also showed off a family tree tattoo in the pic.

The tattoo included the family’s names, including Anne-Marie’s two daughters and their pets.

Welcome to the dad club – it’s a beautiful thing.

Meanwhile, he wrote: “Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am.

“Baby is beautiful, mummy’s a legend, sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

Ant recently became a dad for the first time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant was later forced to clear up assumptions about his tattoo. Some fans thought his dog Hurley – who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong – wasn’t included in the family tree.

However, Ant recently wrote on X: “Hey all, I just wanted to say thank you so much for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder. He’s doing great.

“Glad you loved the tattoo as well For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree… he was!! He was just covered by our newborn. All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks. A.”

Ant and Dec news

Meanwhile, according to reports, Ant has made Dec Wilder’s godfather.

A source has claimed that Dec has promised to take godfather duties “very seriously”. They told OK!: “Dec is obviously so excited for Ant and has already been giving him advice – mainly how to deal with sleepless nights. He can’t wait to take on the role of godfather and he’s promised to take his duties very seriously.”

