Peter Andre shares glimpse of baby Arabella’s face in ‘beautiful’ holiday pics

Peter Andre has shared cute pictures of baby Arabella as the family enjoyed a getaway.

The singer, 51, posted a series of pics of himself in the pool with little Arabella – who was born in April – on Thursday (August 15).

In the third picture in the post, Peter revealed a small glimpse of little Arabella’s face. He and wife Emily make an effort to keep their children’s faces off social media.

Other pictures showed Peter kissing his little girl on the head and him lifting Arabella in the air.

He wrote: “So much love.”

His older daughter Princess Andre – whose mum is Katie Price – commented: “Her little legs I can’t.”

One fan commented: “Aww beautiful photo of you and Arabella. Hope you enjoy your holiday with your family.”

Another wrote: “Omg so cute Arabella’s first holiday, enjoy your special family time.”

Peter is enjoying a break with his wife Emily and kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Peter and Emily keep their children’s faces off social media

Peter has opened up about not showing his and Emily’s children’s faces online.

They have daughter Amelia, 10, son Theo, seven, and Arabella.

He previously explained in a YouTube video shared to his channel: “So Emily’s point is that they weren’t born into the media – no one has ever seen their faces so she doesn’t really want anyone to see their faces.

I am going to wait for them to decide, I have to say I never regret the decision, in fact the opposite.

“So when they go to school no one can really recognise them at that.”

Meanwhile, Emily, 34, once told The Sun about keeping her children offline: “I am going to wait for them to decide, I have to say I never regret the decision, in fact the opposite.

Emily and Pete decided to keep their children’s faces off social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I think the older they get, I am really glad I have done it that way because I would have to really think through what would be the benefit for them and at the moment, I don’t see what the benefit would be.”

Emily and Peter welcomed their third child in April. However, it took them weeks to decide on a name for her.

Explaining to OK!, Peter said in May: “A couple of weeks ago I said to Emily that it was down to her to pick a baby name – after all, she’d brought our baby into the world. Emily wanted us to decide together, but when she came up with the name Arabella Rose, I immediately thought, ‘That’s so beautiful.”

