Peter Andre leaves fans gobsmacked as he shares shirtless snap with baby Arabella

Peter Andre has left fans shook after sharing a hilarious snap with baby Arabella.

The Mysterious Girl singer could be seen posing on social media, without a shirt, whilst cradling his baby daughter, who he welcomed in April.

However, plenty of fans were very distracted by a hilarious part of the photo – which Peter pointed out in the caption.

Countless fans flocked to the comment section to laugh about Peter’s appearance…

Peter Andre shirtless in snap with baby girl

In a new photo shared to Instagram, Peter could be seen sharing a sweet moment with his youngest child. The star rocked a shirtless look and snuggled up with his newborn as wife Emily took a candid photo.

Although, the photo wasn’t just an adorable moment, it also appears to be a hilarious one after Peter pointed out that Arabella had given his exposed chest a bit of extra lift!

The tot looked extremely comfortable as she sprawled on her dad’s lap. She even stretched out her feet to kick out against his abdomen. Thus, giving Peter an accidentally voluptuous look.

He quipped in the caption: “Well I know who to call if I ever need a push up bra. Very happy dad right here.”

Peter Andre could be seen posing with his baby daughter (Credit: Instagram)

Peter also shared the photo to his stories and joked: “My very own push up bra,” before praising his wife’s snap: “Great shot.”

Of course, fans couldn’t help but laugh with plenty joking about Peter’s chest area. One said: “My god!! Cheers Pete just spat my drink everywhere.”

Another joked: “You wanna borrow one of mine?”

Peter Andre and wife Emily welcomed Arabella Rose in April (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

‘You never fail to amuse me’

A third teased: “I bet you never knew you needed one,” and another said: “Peter you never fail to amuse me.”

A fifth penned: “I know this is funny but it’s also such a beautiful photo…very intimate with your loved ones.”

Meanwhile, other fans complimented just how cute the photo was. One said: “Arabella is beautiful.She’s very lucky to have such lovely parents.”

Another agreed: “Such a beautiful family.”

A third chimed in: “Looking good @peterandre and love this pic of baby doing push ups already xxx.”

A fourth said: “Well done Emily, love the photo. Beautiful couple with beautiful children.”

