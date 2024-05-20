Peter Andre has made a shocking admission about his baby daughter’s name. The star has revealed that he calls her something completely different, despite mulling over her title for weeks.

Although the singer previously gushed about his newborn’s adorable name, it doesn’t seem it has completely stuck.

In his weekly column for new! magazine, Peter has confessed he is yet to even call his baby daughter by her actual name.

Peter Andre has shared the new baby name he gives his daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre shares new name he calls his baby daughter

TV star Peter detailed the sweet nickname that he gives his bundle of joy.

He said: “Arabella is now seven weeks old – where has the time gone? I still haven’t called Arabella by her name. I absolutely love it and she really suits it – but I still call her ‘bubba’.

I still haven’t called Arabella by her name.

“As for sleeping, night and day are blurring into one at the moment. Ems is definitely getting less sleep than me because of the breast-feeding but we try to split the nights as much as possible.

“Emily and I are hoping for a little date night soon but our focus is just on the kids at the moment. With all five of them living in the house – they all have different demands. It’s busy, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Peter Andre fans gush over newborn daughter

The performer has also shared an update with his fans on social media, with an adorable snap of Arabella Rose. In the photo, Peter could be seen cradling his baby daughter on his chest.

He penned in the caption: “Love my Sunday morning cuddles. Emily took the photo and I asked her if I could post it. Still waiting on an answer…”

Of course, plenty of Peter’s fans were quick to flock to the comment section to share their praise. One wrote: “What a gorgeous picture.”

Another said: “Best feeling in the world those newborn cuddles hey!”

A third praised: “What an absolutely beautiful picture, enjoy your cuddles with Arabella.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Peter Andre and Emily Andre struggled to choose baby Arabella’s name

Pete and his wife Emily Andre struggled to name Arabella, after welcoming her to the world in April.

In his magazine column, Peter had previously shared a glimpse into the task of naming his fifth child. He said: “A couple of weeks ago I said to Emily that it was down to her to pick a baby name – after all, she’d brought our baby into the world.

Peter Andre and wife Emily couldn’t agree on a baby name (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

“Emily wanted us to decide together, but when she came up with the name Arabella Rose, I immediately thought, ‘That’s so beautiful.’

“I guess it’ll be Bella or Belle for short. Her name suits her perfectly and ‘Rose’ is what we originally called Millie for the first few weeks.”

Read more: Emily Andre looks ‘incredible’ as she wears crop top in new video with baby Arabella

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.