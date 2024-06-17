Peter Andre fans defend him and Emily after Father’s Day photo with baby Arabella and children sparks criticism

Emily Andre honoured her husband Peter Andre and children on Father’s Day on Instagram. However, her post was left with the same criticism.

Peter and Emily formed a relationship in 2012 and started a family in 2014, welcoming a daughter named Amelia. The following year they tied the knot near Exeter and had their second child, son Theo, a year later. In 2024, Emily and Peter had another daughter, Arabella.

Before meeting Emily, Peter had a son, Junior, and a daughter, Princess, with his ex-wife Katie Price. Their family life was documented in their reality shows.

Emily honoured Peter with a sweet Father’s Day post (Credit: YouTube)

Emily honours ‘lovely husband’ Peter Andre and children on Father’s Day

On Sunday (June 16), Emily took to Instagram to share her appreciation for Peter on Father’s Day.

While cuddled up in bed with their three children, Emily covered Amelia and Theo’s faces with a red heart emoji. Arabella was in the arms of Peter and her face was away from the camera.

“Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there. To my lovely husband, we couldn’t ask for better. love you so much @peterandre,” she wrote in the caption.

“And of course to my dad, thank you for being wonderful.”

Peter appreciated the post, commenting: “What a great photo Ems. What more could I ask for? Thank you.”

Peter and Emily news

Emily’s upload caught the attention of her 600,000 followers, racking up more than 21,200 likes in just 12 hours.

However, the wholesome post was met with its fair share of criticism with fans questioning why the faces of her children couldn’t be seen.

“What’s the point of this photo without faces?” one user wrote.

“I get they don’t want their kids in the public eye, but then don’t put anything on social media,” another shared.

“Please Emily let’s see your beautiful children,” a third remarked.

“I’m sick and tired of your representative pictures. You have your problems too?” a fourth wrote.

Following the backlash, fans came to Peter and Emily’s defence (Credit: YouTube)

Emily and Peter defended by fans

Fans of the couple immediately came to their defense after they noticed the negativity in the comments section.

“Gorgeous family! So much respect for you protecting your children,” one person wrote.

“What a lovely photo. So glad you keep your children out of the limelight,” another shared.

“Love how you protect your children’s identity. Lovely little family, picture tells the story,” a third said.

“Their choice to keep their children’s faces private! What a question to ask,” another remarked.

