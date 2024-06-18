Father-of-five Peter Andre is concerned about about the time his oldest son, Junior, will leave home and move out.

Peter shares son Junior and daughter Princess with his ex-wife, former glamour model Katie Price. He has since gotten re-married to his second wife Emily.

The couple started a family in 2014, welcoming a daughter named Amelia. The following year they tied the knot near Exeter and had their second child, son Theo, in 2016. Earlier this year, Emily and Peter had another daughter, Arabella.

Peter started a family with second wife Emily after having Junior and Princess with ex Katie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Peter is proud of who Junior and Princess have become

As Peter and Katie co-parent their child, Peter stated in an interview with New! Magazine that he is “proud of both of them, but not just for their work.”

“I’m proud of them for who they’re becoming, how kind they are and that they are good people,” he continued.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker admitted he comes from a family that doesn’t enjoy their children leaving home. Now that Junior is 19 years old, Peter knows that “in a year or two” Junior will want to move out.

“I’ll find that hard,” he stated.

Peter is dreading the moment Junior wants to move out (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I worry about social media’

Princess has ventured into the world of modelling while Junior has pursued a music and acting career.

Due to his long entertainment career, Peter insists he isn’t anxious for them to step into the spotlight further, claiming, “I think they understand the industry.”

“That said, I worry about social media and the impact it’s having on people’s mental health. For some, social media is very useful for work purposes but we didn’t have it back in the day,” he explained.

“I tell them all the time that there’s a lot of negativity and that even if someone is great at something, some people will tell you that you’re not,” Peter explained.

“I want them to know that even if they’re the best, they’re going to be criticised. You’ve got to ignore it or block that negativity and keep going.”

