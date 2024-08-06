Peter Andre has lifted the lid on how he is parenting his five kids and how this may have changed since welcoming baby Arabella.

The Mysterious Girl singer has admitted to taking a different approach with his supposed final child.

In fact, the star has put everything on hold in a bid to soak up every moment with his baby girl.

Peter Andre opens up about his kids

The singer has often been forthcoming with his angle on parenting, from strict rules about mobile phones to having boyfriends or girlfriends stay, Peter hasn’t shied away from sharing his candid thoughts on what is best for his children.

This time is no different. Peter and Emily have been open from the start, since welcoming baby Arabella in April. The couple were honest about struggling to name their new addition and have shared glimpses into the newborn journey ever since.

Peter has now shared that he is taking a slightly different approach to raising Arabella, especially due to the fact that the couple predict she will be their last child.

In a chat with Bella, Peter explained how he has paused his career to focus on his newborn. He said: “I have always bonded with all my children but this time, with Arabella, I made sure I had some real time with her from the day she was born. So I stopped all my work to enable me to share it with her and Emily.

“Because this is our last time. So we keep saying. So, I didn’t want to miss the moment I lost with my other kids with Arabella. More importantly, being at home has allowed me to spend time with all of them. It’s been really special.”

Peter Andre parenting rules

The star also shared that the rules in their household are consistent for all of the kids, to ensure they can all bond together. He said of wife Emily’s house rules: “She is very good like that because at mealtimes we all sit together and talk. No TVs and no phones. When we first told Princess and Junior about our new house rules they were horrified. But after about a week they just got it. And now they never watch TV or their phones while we eat. It’s a real bonding moment for us all. Emily is quite strict about this. But she is right because we were both brought up this.”

One thing that has also stayed consistent is that the couple appear to be extremely careful when it comes to protecting their children’s identity.

Peter, who shares son and daughter Junior and Princess with ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia, Theo and Arabella with wife Emily, has been candid about protecting his young children’s privacy.

He recently explained in his column for OK!: “Like Millie and Theo, it’s unlikely Emily and I will show [Arabella’s] face on social media. AI, for example, can be a scary thing in regard to stealing children’s identity. And we don’t know enough about how these images can be used in future. That aside, Emily has always made it clear she doesn’t want their faces shown and I respect that.”

