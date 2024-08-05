Peter Andre ‘heartbroken’ following tragic deaths: ‘I’m lost for words’

Singer Peter Andre opened up earlier today (August 5) to share his thoughts on privacy and to reflect on the recent heartbreaking news from Southport.

Speaking in his weekly magazine column, the 51-year-old singer delved into the joy and fears of being a parent in the age of AI and the repercussions of his recent comments surrounding the Strictly Come Dancing controversy.

But it’s the heartbreaking news from Southport that deeply affected Andre and prompted a heartfelt response.

Peter Andre opened up on the latest news in his weekly column (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Andre news: Why he won’t show Arabella’s face online

Writing for OK!, Peter began by discussing his decision to keep his newborn’s face off social media. Baby Arabella was born in early April to Peter and his wife Emily Andre.

He wrote that he “can’t believe” how grown up the tot is now. And he also revealed why he and Emily won’t share images of her face.

“Like Millie and Theo, it’s unlikely Emily and I will show her face on social media. AI, for example, can be a scary thing in regard to stealing children’s identity, and we don’t know enough about how these images can be used in future. That aside, Emily has always made it clear she doesn’t want their faces shown and I respect that,” he said.

The column also touched on his reflections following a recent post about his experience on Strictly Come Dancing amid the show’s ongoing scandal.

Peter jumped in to defend his former partner and share his good experience whilst competing, however, his attempt to share positivity was met with mixed reactions. Despite his good intentions, many fans accused him of undermining other people’s experiences.

Peter Andre sent his condolences to all those affected by the Southport tragedy (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Andre shares his heartache over Southport stabbings

However, the tone of Peter’s column turned sombre as he addressed a recent tragedy.

Last week, a mass stabbing occurred at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop at a holiday club in Stockport. The stabbing left three children dead and eight injured.

The news left the singer “heartbroken” and “lost for words”.

“I was heartbroken to hear about the stabbings at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport last week. This really hurt my heart,” Peter wrote.

“I can’t imagine how the parents of the three little girls who were killed are feeling – I often can’t comprehend the evil in this world. I’m lost for words. I pray justice is done but, even then, that won’t bring those innocent children back. We as a family are sending so much love to all those affected.”

Read more: Peter Andre hits back over Janette Manrara backlash as he’s accused of ‘undermining’ Strictly scandal

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.