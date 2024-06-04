Peter Andre shares two children, Princess and Junior Andre, with his ex-wife Katie Price.

The young model, 16, and musician, 18, have two famous parents and are often seen attending lavish events or living it up abroad.

But, just like any other teenagers, Princess and Junior had telling offs for breaking rules.

Although the teens are creeping into adulthood, it seems Peter is firm when it comes to his dad duties.

Princess Andre on telling off from dad Peter Andre

The dad-of-five shares three youngsters with his wife Emily, whom he wed in 2015. Through a divorce, the highs and lows of fame, reality TV and welcoming three more tots, Peter has definitely learnt a lot – including ways to discipline his brood.

In a new chat with OK!, Princess and Junior have lifted the lid on what it is like having Peter Andre as a dad.

Princess detailed one occasion which left her “really hurt”. She said: “I’d say the worst telling off I’ve had, was from dad when I was about six years old.

He took everything out of my room, I’m talking TV, books, toys and that really hurt when I was young.

Even though the discipline sounds pretty harsh, older brother Junior insisted: “You were misbehaving a lot.”

Peter Andre’s parenting rules

Peter and Emily welcomed their third little one earlier this year, baby Arabella Rose. Along with their two children Theo and Amelia, Peter seems to already have it under control when it comes to laying down the law in his bustling household.

Junior explained: “For Millie and Theo, it’s bedtime at 8pm and not too much screen time,” before Princess chimed in. She explained that she and her siblings aren’t allowed mobile phones in their rooms until they are 14.

Peter’s eldest son also explained how his dad equips his children with necessary skills ready for when they move out. The skills include doing chores and cleaning their bedrooms.

Junior Andre is pursuing a music career (Credit: Youtube / ITV )

It seems Peter’s techniques are working out, as Princess and Junior are already showing off their work ethics online. The pair are both pursuing passion projects, including Junior’s budding music career and Princess’ jewellery line.

As for their future aspirations, Princess expressed that she wants to be a TV presenter, whilst Junior is focused on his music and acting career.

The siblings also showed interest in signing up for I’m A Celebrity… – where their parents famously first met.

