Phillip Schofield dines with Holly Willoughby’s pal Declan Donnelly as rumours of TV comeback intensify

Phillip Schofield has been photographed out for an evening with Declan Donnelly. It comes as rumours of Phil’s TV comeback just won’t go away.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Phillip, Dec and Dec’s wife Ali are all in good spirits. In fact, Phil and Dec are almost exploding with giggles as they walk along the street.

The publication claims they dined for four hours together at a restaurant near their homes. Phillip was seen walking his dog as they left. Onlookers told the paper Phil looked “at ease” and they were having a “great night”.

Declan and Phil (pictured in 2013) have remained friends (Credit: FlameFlynet.uk.com)

Declan Donnelly a ‘great support’ to Phillip Schofield

A source also revealed to The Sun: “Since he left This Morning, Phil has been held up by the support of friends like Ant, Dec and Alison Hammond.

“They have all been rallying around him and their support, especially from Dec who is such a good friend, has really helped Phil.”

The insider went on to add there are offers on the table for a return to the spotlight. However, Phil is said to be cautious over a comeback.

“Some TV executives have been in touch with Phil about a possible return and his friends have told him he should consider it,” the source added.

“Phil is still shell-shocked by everything that happened last year. He is happy at the moment to focus on rebuilding his life with the support of his friends and family.

“Whether he will make a comeback — whether it’s on TV or radio — is still undecided but the offers are there if he wants to pursue them.”

Holly and Phil were the darlings of morning television until it all came crashing down (Credit: ITV)

Phillip and Holly Willoughby

The pictures may come as a surprise to Phil’s former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby as she is also close friends with Dec. Holly has ended her friendship with Phil since his was hit by scandal almost a year ago.

In May 2023, Phillip quit ITV after confessing to having had an ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with a younger member of staff.

Phillip then sat down for an interview with the BBC and The Sun. He revealed that he’d sent a text to Holly apologising to her for lying about the affair.

“The last time we had a conversation was when I texted Holly and said, ‘Don’t reply’ – this was after the statement last week – ‘Don’t reply, you’re probably not allowed to, but I am deeply deeply sorry that I lied to you’,” he said.

However, Holly didn’t reply to the texts. Then in October 2023, Holly decided to quit This Morning, putting her family first.

It was reported after that Phillip had reached out to Holly following her TV exit.

