Ant and Dec ‘keen to get Phillip Schofield on I’m A Celebrity’ as former ITV star pictured smiling with host

Phillip Schofield was recently photographed out for an evening with Dec Donnelly. Now, reports claim that Ant McPartlin and Dec appear keen to get Phil on I’m A Celebrity.

In pictures obtained by The Sun on Friday (May 10), Phillip, Dec and Dec’s wife Ali all appeared in good spirits. In fact, Phil and Dec almost exploded with giggles as they walk along the street.

The publication claimed they dined for four hours together at a restaurant near their homes. Phillip later walked his dog as they left. Onlookers told the paper Phil looked “at ease”.

Declan and Phil (pictured in 2013) have remained friends (Credit: FlameFlynet.uk.com)

Declan Donnelly ‘great support’ to Phillip Schofield

A source also revealed to The Sun: “Since he left This Morning, Phil has been held up by the support of friends like Ant, Dec and Alison Hammond.

“They have all been rallying around him and their support, especially from Dec who is such a good friend, has really helped Phil.”

The insider went on to add there are offers on the table for a return to the spotlight. However, Phil reportedly feels cautious over a comeback.

“Some TV executives have been in touch with Phil about a possible return and his friends have told him he should consider it,” the source added.

“Phil is still shell-shocked by everything that happened last year. He is happy at the moment to focus on rebuilding his life with the support of his friends and family.

“Whether he will make a comeback — whether it’s on TV or radio — is still undecided but the offers are there if he wants to pursue them.”

Could Phil do the jungle? (Credit: Cover Images)

I’m A Celebrity 2024

Now, sources have claimed that Ant and Dec are keen to get Phil on I’m A Celebrity. A source told OK!: “Phillip is not the same since being away from TV, it’s what he’s done all his life and all he’s ever wanted to do. There is talk that Ant and Dec are keen to get him on I’m A Celeb.”

The source added: “Phillip’s very much looking for a TV comeback and to do it in the right way, he’s always got on with both Ant and Dec, they’ve had a long friendship. Many think the jungle would be the best move for Phillip to get his career back on track. A lot of stars have gone on there when their luck is down and they want to get their side across.

“Matt Hancock did very well despite the country’s feelings towards him, so they’re thinking that Phillip could do something similar. Dec has said to Phillip that this ‘could be his way back in’ and they know it would pull high ratings for the show too. ITV would have him back for it because they know it would be good for the show, but they wouldn’t have him back as a presenter.”

ED! has contacted reps for Phil and ITV for comment.

Holly and Phil were the darlings of morning television until it all came crashing down (Credit: ITV)

Phillip and Holly Willoughby

The pictures may come as a surprise to Phil’s former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby as she is also close friends with Dec. Holly has ended her friendship with Phil since his affair scandal almost a year ago.

In May 2023, Phillip quit ITV after confessing to having had an ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with a younger member of staff.

Phillip then sat down for an interview with the BBC and The Sun. He revealed that he’d sent a text to Holly apologising to her for lying about the affair.

“The last time we had a conversation was when I texted Holly and said, ‘Don’t reply’ – this was after the statement last week – ‘Don’t reply, you’re probably not allowed to, but I am deeply deeply sorry that I lied to you’,” he said.

However, Holly didn’t reply to the texts. Then in October 2023, Holly decided to quit This Morning, putting her family first.

Reports claimed after that Phillip had reached out to Holly following her TV exit.

Read more: Fern Britton to make TV comeback now Phillip Schofield is ‘no longer calling the shots’?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!