Phillip Schofield shares first Instagram selfie in over a year following ITV scandal as he cheers on England

Phillip Schofield has posted his first selfie on Instagram in more than a year since his This Morning scandal.

TV presenter Phillip has been keeping a relatively low profile since last year when he quit ITV. Phillip admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

But the 62-year-old recently took to his social media to show his support for the England football team in the Euros 2024 final on Sunday.

Phillip quit ITV last year (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield shares Euros selfie on Instagram

On Sunday (July 14) Phillip was among the millions of people who tuned in to watch the Euros 2024 final.

With England playing against Spain, it was a seriously tense match that, sadly, saw England suffer a devastating 2-1 loss to Spain.

The team, managed by Gareth Southgate, landed just one goal while Spain won their first major title in 12 years.

Ahead of the match, Phillip posted his first selfie on social media, since quitting This Morning and his affair fallout.

The former This Morning star looked a tad disappointed (Credit: Instagram Story)

Phillip shows support to England football team

Taking to Instagram, the former This Morning star shared a snap of himself smiling to the camera wearing white and red face paint.

However, later on, and after the match finished, Phillip uploaded another selfie – but looking a lot less enthusiastic.

On his Instagram Story, he shared a photo with his face paint fading, looking disappointed after the Euros final result.

Phillip Schofield TV comeback

It comes amid reports that he could make a TV comeback. In May, Phil was seen out for dinner with Dec Donnelly and reports claimed that Dec and co-star Ant McPartlin are “keen” to get the presenter on I’m A Celebrity.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: ITV in huge shake-up as under-18s ‘banned’ from working on This Morning following Phillip Schofield scandal

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.