Phillip Schofield has made his return to Instagram today a year on from his ITV scandal – but what has happened from then up until now?

Last May, the presenter quit This Morning and then ITV completely after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Since then, Phil has kept a relatively low profile. He’s been seen on a few occasions, reuniting with some TV stars. So, let’s take a look at what’s happened since his final public statement on the scandal to now.

Phillip hosted his final This Morning show on May 22, 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield timeline – May 2023

Towards the end of May 2023, Phillip quit This Morning following claims about his behaviour behind the scenes. It also came amid speculation he had fallen out with co-star Holly Willoughby.

This Morning was also facing allegations of a toxic work culture behind the scenes. He hosted his final show on May 22, 2023.

Then, Phil announced he was stepping down from the show.

He said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Holly also spoke out, saying the sofa wouldn’t feel the same without him.

Phil admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair (Credit: ITV)

May 2023

Days later, Phil broke his silence on having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague. Phillip announced he was resigning from ITV entirely.

He said in a statement: “The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship. But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him. So for his sake it is important for me to be honest now.”

Phil also added at the time: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public, and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

He also parted ways with his management team.

In June 2023, Phil sat down for an interview with the BBC (Credit: BBC)

June 2023 – Phillip Schofield interview

His final comments on the scandal came during two interviews he gave to The Sun and then the BBC in early June.

During his televised interview with the Beeb, which broadcast on June 2, 2023, Phil admitted his two daughters “saved” him in the aftermath of his ITV exit.

He said at the time: “My girls saved my life. They haven’t left me for a moment. They’ve been by my side every moment because they’re scared to let me out of their sight. What is that like for daughters to have to go with something like that? If my girls hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here, because I don’t see my future.”

Phil also spoke of his friendship with Holly, admitting he had “lost his best friend”. Since then, Phil has not publicly addressed the scandal again.

August 2023

In the following summer months, Phil was rarely seen. However, in August 2023, Phil enjoyed dinner with his former This Morning co-star Vanessa Feltz.

At the time, a source claimed that Phil had been “very down” and kept saying he would “never work again”.

Later, reports claimed that Vanessa had put “the feelers out to TalkTV producers about Phil having a segment there”. However, those requests were reportedly denied.

Elsewhere around that time, reports had claimed that Phil was doing odd jobs for his estranged wife Steph as well as going to therapy.

He also spent time with his family, including Steph and their daughters Molly and Ruby.

There was also much speculation about whether Phil would ever return to TV. Many sources predicted what his next move could be.

Phil has remained close with his estranged wife and daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

May 2024

Now, almost a whole year since the scandal broke, Phil has been seen out with Dec Donnelly. They enjoyed dinner this month. Reports have since claimed that Dec and co-star Ant McPartlin are keen to get Phil on their hit show I’m A Celebrity.

A source told OK!: “Phillip is not the same since being away from TV, it’s what he’s done all his life and all he’s ever wanted to do. There is talk that Ant and Dec are keen to get him on I’m A Celeb.”

Then on May 15, Phil made his return to Instagram. His last post was on May 7, 2023.

Phillip Schofield on Instagram

He shared a photo of his dog Alfie watching the F1. Phil wrote: “Thankfully, Alfie is a big @f1 fan.”

The star has also seemingly added a cryptic message to his Instagram bio. It reads: “‘Nothing beats kindness, it sits quietly beyond all things.'”

