Phillip Schofield has shared a mud mishap he suffered with his adorable puppy in latest news about the star.

The former This Morning presenter, 62, has been mostly out of the limelight following his affair scandal last year. He admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague on the daytime show. He then left ITV completely.

Phil recently made his return to Instagram and has been keeping his followers updated on his puppy, Alfie.

Phil shared a video of his dog burying his face in very wet mud… (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Phillip Schofield latest

The first video Phil shared showed Alfie burying his face in wet mud. Phil said: “Wondered where he was!” followed by a face palm emoji.

The next picture showed Phil’s white dressing gown covered in mud. He wrote: “Ffs,” with an eye-roll emoji.

Phil was covered in mud! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Then, the final snap showed Phil’s muddy robe on the ground next to the washing machine. The joys of having a puppy, eh!

An alternative avenue Phil may take to break his silence is through an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan on his online show.

Phil has been sharing updates on his dog Alfie over the last few weeks.

It comes amid reports that he could make a TV comeback. In May, Phil was seen out for dinner with Dec Donnelly and reports claimed that Dec and co-star Ant McPartlin are “keen” to get the presenter on I’m A Celebrity.

Yikes! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Phillip Schofield TV comeback

Meanwhile, more recently, a PR expert suggested that Phil could sit down with Piers Morgan for an interview.

Speaking on behalf of Betfred, celebrity PR Specialist Kayley Cornelius reflected: “The prospect of going straight back into TV is likely very daunting for Phil, especially since there could be some strong and raw emotions still between [him] and ITV, as it’s been reported that he felt ‘thrown under the bus’.

“With this in mind, an alternative avenue Phil may take to break his silence is through an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan on his online show. Piers was one of the first celebrities to speak out in support of Phillip when his controversy first broke, and has continued to back former This Morning presenter.”

Could Phil make a TV comeback? (Credit: Cover Images)

Elsewhere, another PR expert suggested that Phil lying low for the past year may have helped him.

Edward Coram James, CEO of Go Up, told the Mirror: “His behaviour during and after the scandal is a textbook example of how people should act in the face of PR disaster. It’s a feat that very few manage to pull off. But it’s given Schofield the opportunity for a second chance.”

