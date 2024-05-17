Phillip Schofield tipped to ‘throw names under the bus’ with new project: ‘Celebs will be worried’

News that Phillip Schofield is planning a comeback could leave some celebs feeling more than a little nervous, one PR expert has claimed.

A year on since the former This Morning co-presenter stepped away from hosting the ITV flagship daytime series, Phillip has been popping up in headlines once again in recent days.

Phillip quit his telly commitments in May 2023 after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

But with whispers of a showbiz return doing the rounds in the tabloid press, it has been suggested some famous faces may be “worried”.

Phillip Schofield news

Last week Phil, 62, and Declan Donnelly were snapped in the street together. Reports suggested the celeb pals had dined together for four hours at a restaurant near their homes.

Then on Wednesday (May 15), Phillip made his return to Instagram following a long social media break.

He shared a pic of his pet pooch Alfie. But Phillip also updated his Insta bio to read: “Nothing beats kindness, it sits quietly beyond all things.”

Amid further claims Phillip could be in the frame for a spot of I’m A Celebrity or Strictly Come Dancing, could a reality series be his route back onto screens?

‘The best move for Phillip’

According to OK!, I’m A Celeb hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec have ‘been feeling sorry’ for Phillip. A source is said to have told the mag: “So they put out the olive branch to bring him back into the fold.”

Additionally, Ant and Dec are said to believe a stint Down Under “would be the best move for Phillip and to get his career back on track”.

Phillip Schofield during his final moments on This Morning (Credit: ITV.com)

However, Candid Publicity founder Dermot McNamara claims other options could also be available to Phillip to have his say. And there could be concerns about any secrets he could spill in a new book.

There’s nothing stopping him throwing names under the bus with his explosive comeback.

Dermot said: “When it comes to a book, execs and celebs alike will be worried. Because there’s nothing stopping him throwing names under the bus with his explosive comeback.

“The book will let him put his own story out there, completely in his own words. Whereas on TV, he’d be limited to what he can say or what the channel themselves can air.”

ED! has contacted Phillip’s reps for comment.

