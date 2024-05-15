Phillip Schofield shares cryptic message about ‘kindness’ as he makes social media return

In latest Phillip Schofield news, the ex-This Morning host has made his return to social media – and shared a message about “kindness”.

Phillip, 62, stepped away from his ITV role in May 2023 after 20 years of fronting the network’s flagship daytime series. He also anchored shows such as Dancing On Ice and The Cube for the broadcaster, too.

Phillip quit after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

He was recently back in the headlines after being photographed with I’m A Celebrity co-host Dec Donnelly. Additionally, it has been claimed by one tabloid a telly comeback could be offered to Phil.

But amid claims of a possible return to screens, Phillip has uploaded his first Instagram post in over a year.

Could Phillip Schofield be back on TV in the future? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Phillip Schofield news: Star kicks off comeback

He shared a snap of Alfie the dog – who also appears in Phillip’s Insta profile pic – earlier today (Wednesday May 15).

The image showed Alfie facing a TV while perched on a bed, as if watching the racing car on the screen in front of him.

Phillip captioned the pic with the words, and two heart-faced emojis: “Thankfully, Alfie is a big @f1 fan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe)

Phillip Schofield back on Instagram

Instagram user comments on Phillip’s latest upload have been limited. However, one person who had permission to do so posted a heart-eyed emoji in response.

Furthermore, it seems Phillip may have made another recent change to his social media profile.

Nothing beats kindness, it sits quietly beyond all things.

The bio now reads: “Nothing beats kindness, it sits quietly beyond all things.”

‘Some TV executives have been in touch with Phil about a possible return’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Phillip Schofield coming back to TV?

The Sun recently claimed Phillip has received support from pals such as Dec, Ant McPartlin and Alison Hammond since departing This Morning.

But an insider has also suggested to the tabloid that Phillip is cautious about a TV return.

The unidentified source is quoted as saying: “Some TV executives have been in touch with Phil about a possible return and his friends have told him he should consider it.”

They went on: “Phil is still shell-shocked by everything that happened last year. He is happy at the moment to focus on rebuilding his life with the support of his friends and family.

“Whether he will make a comeback — whether it’s on TV or radio — is still undecided but the offers are there if he wants to pursue them.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Ant and Dec ‘keen to get Phillip Schofield on I’m A Celebrity’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.