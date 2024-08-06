Phillip Schofield gushes over his ‘new happy place’ with selfie over a year on from ITV scandal

Now Phillip Schofield has made a clear return to social media, many are wondering what his life looks like away from the telly.

Prior to his social media return, Phillip had been keeping a relatively low profile since last year when he quit ITV. At the time, Phillip admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

Since then, the star looks to be trying to move on and tune into positivity.

Phillip Schofield has now shared a new selfie (Credit: Youtube)

Phillip Schofield now

Beaming for the camera, Phillip looks to have left his woes behind him, as he shared a joyous selfie to Instagram. The former TV regular could be seen grinning as he snapped a selfie sporting sunglasses whilst stood in front of a sunflower filled field.

An optimistic Phillip penned in the caption: “What a find!!! New happy place.”

Although Phillip has restricted comments on the post, his followers look to be supporting him in other ways, as at the time of publish he has already raked in over 57k likes.

Philip did appear to allow one comment though, from his former This Morning colleague, Alice Beer. She commented: “Gorgeous,” alongside a love heart emoji.

In early July, Phillip made another social media post in a bid to connect with fans. He showed his support for the England football team in the Euros 2024 final on July 14.

England played against Spain but sadly, the team, managed by Gareth Southgate, landed just one goal while Spain won their first major title in 12 years.

Phillip looked unimpressed in his return to social media (Credit: Instagram)

Phillip Schofield TV return

Phillip’s careful return to social media comes amid reports that he could make a TV comeback. In May, Phil was seen out for dinner with Dec Donnelly and reports claimed that Dec and co-star Ant McPartlin are “keen” to get the presenter on I’m A Celebrity.

Meanwhile, This Morning recently shared a clip featuring Phil’s co-star Holly, who also left the show last year. However, they made sure to edit Phillip out of the throwback segment.

Several viewers noticed the obvious editing, with one stating to X: “They showed Holly interviewing him but cut Philip out of the shot.” Someone else chimed in: “That shot of Holly there with Phil well and truly cropped out.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby makes surprise This Morning return in throwback clip – as Phillip Schofield ‘cut out’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.