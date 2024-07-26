Piers Morgan launches attack on ‘nasty’ Amanda Abbington as he accuses her of ‘self-pitying publicity tour’ amid Strictly scandal

Piers Morgan has hit out Amanda Abbington following her claims against her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice.

Amanda was paired with Giovanni on the show last year. However, she quit after a few weeks citing medical reasons. She has since accused Giovanni of ‘bullying’ – allegations he’s denied.

Earlier this week, Amanda gave a bombshell interview to Channel 4 News.

Piers Morgan has launched an attack on Amanda Abbington (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Piers Morgan on Strictly scandal

Amanda claimed Strictly producers would apologise to her every week after being “shocked and horrified” by rehearsal footage.

She said in the interview: “There were other things that were very upsetting, that you manage in the room at the time, because you’re a woman.

“You have to manage those things because otherwise, what do you do?”

Amanda also agreed when host Krishnan Guru-Murthy said there was also “humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature” at play.

Amanda was partnered with Giovanni Pernice on last year’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

But former Good Morning Britain host Piers has now shared his take on the Strictly scandal.

Writing in his column for The Sun, he began by stating he had “great admiration” for his former colleagues such as Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh who have taken part.

“But that sparkle has now been shattered,” he continued.

Piers suggests Amanda has “spent the past eight months on a self-pitying publicity tour in which she portrays herself as Lead Victim at the supposedly devil hands of Italian pro dancer Giovanni Pernice”.

She has made a number of claims about Giovanni since leaving the show (Credit: Channel 4)

He said that, from his own personal experience, Amanda “is a nasty little social media troll very happy to dish out man-hating verbal abuse when it suits her”.

The controversial presenter continued that he “smells bulls***” about Amanda’s claims of ‘bullying of a sexual nature’.

He ended the attack, writing: “Shamefully, she even likened her ordeal to ‘fighting in the trenches’ and says it left her with PTSD. Seriously?

“What kind of mind-numbingly idiotic narcissist would equate dance lessons with lying in a trench dodging bombs that are killing your mates all around you?”

ED! has contacted representatives for Amanda for comment on this story.

