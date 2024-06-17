Dancing On Ice star Rachel Stevens has opened up about her “messy” split from her former husband.

Rachel split from her husband Alex Bourne in 2022 following her appearance on the ITV skating show. She had fallen for her skating partner Brendyn Hatfield, who she’s now in a relationship with.

The S Club star, 46, admitted she “was in turmoil” over the situation.

Rachel has admitted her split from ex-husband Alex was “messy” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancing On Ice star Rachel Stevens on split from husband

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday’s Fabulous magazine, Rachel said: “It was messy. I knew that we were growing, that I was growing apart, but I was in turmoil, because, first of all, my kids.”

On telling Alex about Brendyn, Rachel admitted: “It was really scary, because I knew as soon as I said that, that was it.”

Gushing over Brendyn, the singer said: “He’s a beautiful human. I really love him.”

In the summer of 2022, months after appearing on Dancing On Ice, Rachel announced her split from Alex after 13 years of marriage.

Rachel and Alex married in 2009 and split in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told fans on Instagram at the time: “I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.

It was really scary, because I knew as soon as I said that, that was it.

“While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other.”

She added: “I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family.”

Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield

In early 2023, reports claimed that Rachel and Brendyn were dating. A source claimed at the time that the pair were “really smitten and looking forward to the future”.

In March of this year, Brendyn gushed over Rachel on Instagram as they enjoy a sun-soaked holiday. He said: “Having a much needed holiday together with my love. Felt like the last five months have been a blur and it’s been nice to finally stop for a moment and take it all in.

“Couldn’t have made it through all the chaos without the help of this beautiful soul.”

