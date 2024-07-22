Inside Rav Wilding’s turbulent love life: Broken engagement, ‘rows’ with Big Brother star ex, split from wife of seven years and new romance with co-star girlfriend

Rav Wilding is said to be dating his new co-star girlfriend – but it turns out he’s had a rather wild love life.

Known for appearances on Morning Live and Crimewatch, Rav has gone on to become one of the UK’s beloved presenters and a firm-favourite with viewers.

But his romantic history hasn’t always been a walk in the park – from shock splits to blazing rows in public – caught by the paps.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rav Wilding’s turbulent love life.

Rav Wilding – broken engagement

Back in 2008, Rav got engaged to air hostess Lauren Alcorn – a former flame of footballer Rio Ferdinand. However, the pair ended up splitting a year later.

What’s more, in 2010, a court case took place against a stalker who targeted Rav. As MailOnline reports, the Crimewatch presenter was allegedly bombarded with “vile and grotesque” abuse.

It was also reported that Rav’s lawyers said the strain of the stalking and ordeal had contributed to his break-up with Lauren.

Rav Wilding had ‘rows’ with Big Brother star girlfriend

Rav has also famously dated Big Brother star Chantelle Houghton.

The pair were together from 2010 until 2011 – when they were snapped having a blazing row in a London Park.

One pal alleged to The Mirror at the time: “Rav thought Chantelle could be a long-term love, but now he realises she wasn’t interested in him.

“Every time they went jogging or out on dates, there seemed to be photographers or stories in the media. He was being set up and is upset that he fell for it and got involved. He wants nothing more to do with Chantelle.”

Split from wife

Earlier this year, Rav Wilding confirmed he split from his wife after 12 years together.

The former soldier got engaged to Jill Morgan back in 2012 after dating for seven months. Fast forward to May 2017, and they tied the knot in Barbados. The couple then welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2020.

However, in April, Rav shared the news that he and Jill had called it quits on their relationship.

He said: “For those asking questions… Myself and [Jill] amicably separated last year. Our focus is on co-parenting our hugely loved and beautiful daughter.”

Rav Wilding and his new romance with co-star girlfriend

Following his split from Jill, Rav is now reportedly in a new relationship with Rebecca Mason, a Surrey police detective.

The pair are said to have met at the end of October last year – and Rebecca has even appeared on Morning Live.

She also starred in the BBC documentary series Ill Gotten Gains, co-hosted by Rav and Angellica Bell. However, Rav and Rebecca never worked together on the crime show.

Despite not publicly confirming their relationship, the pair often share sweet snaps of one another on their social media pages.

Back in June, Rebecca shared a montage of images from the past six months – including a clip of the pair dancing together and even a snap of herself sat on Rav’s lap.

She wrote: “Well well well…nearly half way through the year and oh boy…what a crazy half the year it has been. ….bring on the next 6!! I’m so EXCITED!!!”

