Morning Live favourite Rav Wilding ‘dating co-star’ months after marriage split: ‘The team know they’re together’

Rav Wilding and his wife Jill Morgan secretly split last year after ten years of marriage.

The Morning Live star is already dipping his toes in the dating pool, according to reports, as he has a new partner – who is also his former co-star.

Rav is a TV presenter and former police officer, meaning he has presented a string of shows starring fellow police officers…

Including his new love, apparently!

Rav Wilding and Jill Morgan have split after ten years of marriage (Credit: Cover Images/INFphoto.com)

Rav Wilding ‘dating again’ after split from wife

Reports have claimed that the whole Morning Live team are aware of the romance.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Her name’s Rebecca Mason, she’s a Surrey Police detective who specialises in online romance fraud and scams but she’s been building a TV career on the side by going on shows like Hunted and W’s Red Flags, where she’s a talking head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Mason (@_the_mason_)

“The whole team at Morning Live know they’re together, especially since Rav and Rebecca went to Michelle Ackerley’s hen do a month or so ago.

“All of their colleagues are happy for them. The producers and other experts have commented on a few of their Instagram posts saying how they make a great couple.”

On IMDb, Rebecca is listed as starring on the BBC documentary series, Ill Gotten Gains, in 2020 – where Rav was also a presenter.

At the time of his split announcement, Rav wrote to his followers: “For those asking questions myself and Jill amicably separated last year.

“Our focus is co-parenting our hugely loved and beautiful daughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Mason (@_the_mason_)

Rav Wilding relationship

Jill also has TV roots. The mum-to-one is a TV producer and previously worked on Top Gear and Children In Need. Rav and Jill welcomed their daughter, Poppy, in 2020.

Meanwhile, Rebecca has an evolving telly career of her own. She began working for Morning Live in January as a fraud specialist and has filmography that dates back years with titles like For Love or Money, Big Little Crimes, Channel 4’s Hunted and Moment of Proof.

Rav and his reported new partner haven’t made an official announcement of their relationship, but the brunette beauty hasn’t made a secret of their connection online.

In fact, she has been flaunting cosy selfies, a clip of the pair dancing together and even a snap of herself sat on Rav’s lap, in a loved-up montage.

Hinting at her new romance, Rebecca penned in the caption of the post: “Well well well…nearly half way through the year and oh boy…what a crazy half the year it has been…..bring on the next 6!! I’m so EXCITED!!!”

ED! has contacted reps for Rav for comment.

