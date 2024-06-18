Former Strictly star Rhys Stephenson announced on Instagram he married his partner Beth Johnson.

The television presenter took part in the hit BBC dancing competition during Season 19 in 2021. He was paired with Nancy Xu and finished in fourth place.

Strictly favourite Rhys finished in fourth place during Season 19 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rhys Stephenson married wife after engagement last year

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (June 17), Rhys and his wife Beth announced they tied the knot after getting engaged last year.

In a carousel post, the pair looked radiant in a smiley selfie, while in another slide, Rhys and Beth showed off their wedding attire with a mirror selfie.

Beth opted for a traditional white dress with a veil while Rhys opted for a grey plaid suit.

In the third and final frame, the happy couple sat in the back of their car while Beth held onto a bouquet of flowers.

“Yesterday I married my best friend. Thank you all, for the most beautiful messages and all the love. We couldn’t have asked for a wedding more magical and special. Love the Stephensons,” Beth wrote in her caption.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section to wish the couple a big congratulations, including Strictly partner Nancy who shared numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow! Congratulations,” former Strictly contestant and television presenter Clara Amfo wrote.

“Congratulations to you both! Hope you have a great honeymoon!,” another person shared.

Fans wished Rhys and Beth their congratulations (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Wow. STUNNING!! Huge congratulations to you both. You both look beautiful!! Happy honeymooning,” a third remarked.

“Could cry again just looking at you both here! The most perfect couple!” radio presenter Katie Thistleton said.

“The most beautiful couple! The biggest congratulations,” a fifth person wrote.

