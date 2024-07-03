Ricky Hatton has opened up about his romance with Claire Sweeney, admitting it is “amazing” they’ve found one another.

Boxing star Ricky and Coronation Street actress Claire have been seeing each other for five months, with both cast in the most recent series of Dancing On Ice.

Neither progressed very far on the ITV reality show. Ricky was the first celebrity eliminated from the 2023 series, with Claire exiting as the third to be knocked out of the competition.

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton have previously ‘hit it off’ before they started seeing one another (Credit: YouTube)

Ricky Hatton on Claire Sweeney romance

But romance grew between the pair – and Ricky said he fancied his chances at wooing Claire at the time.

Ricky, 45, told Prime Casino: “I didn’t go on Dancing On Ice to find romance, I just went in hoping I wouldn’t break my [blank]ing neck.”

Ricky also explained he and Claire have known each other for about 25 years. He said they’ve previously “hit it off and got on with each other” at events.

Both trained for DOI in Altrincham at the same time, where he says they immediately got on.

“And then when we travelled down to London where the show actually took place we got on even better,” he added.

Ricky Hatton on romance: ‘I’ve had my kids and she’s had her kids’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Amazing’

Ricky went on to say he was aware Claire was single, as was he.

He also said because they got on well, he “probably thought I had half a chance”.

25 years later we found each other.

Ricky added: “It’s amazing [to find] someone you’ve probably known for 25 years. I’ve been in relationships and she’s been in relationships. I’ve had my kids and she’s had her kids. And then 25 years later we found each other. It’s quite a nice story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Sweeney (@claire.sweeney)

Ricky shares two daughters – Millie, 11, and Fearne, 10 – with ex Jennifer Dooley. They were in a relationship between 2005 and 2016. He also has grown-up son Campbell, who is a boxer like his dad.

Claire, meanwhile, is mum to son Jaxon, eight. She split from Jaxon’s father Daniel Reilly in 2017.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Ricky Hatton makes big decision about future with Claire Sweeney

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.