Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton are still going strong, with the boxer revealing the pair “get on like a house on fire”.

The couple, who went public with their romance last month, are just back from a sun-soaked romantic trip to Tenerife.

And, attending the TV BAFTAs earlier this week, Ricky has shared what he likes the most about the former Brookside actress.

Ricky Hatton on Claire Sweeney romance: ‘We’re having good fun’

Speaking to The Sun at this week’s TV BAFTAs, Ricky said that the couple’s recent holiday was “great”.

“Claire is like me, I’ve met someone who I get on with like a house on fire. She is just like me. We spend our whole time laughing together. Claire is just like me – she’s so down to earth,” he said.

Ricky added: “She would never turn a picture down with a fan and she’s always got time for people. That’s what I really like about her. We’ve just been having good fun.”

Meeting on the set of Dancing On Ice

Claire and Ricky met at the start of the year when they both took part in Dancing On Ice.

Their friendship blossomed into romance after both were eliminated from the ITV1 series and they were seen enjoying a pub crawl near Ricky’s home.

Ricky and Claire’s holiday romance

Last week, Claire shared a series of loved-up pictures from their trip to Tenerife on social media. She captioned the shots: “Great few days in Tenerife. #goodtimes @rickyhitmanhatton.”

Replying to her Coronation Street co-star Sally Carman, who posted “lovely stuff” and a series of love heart eye emojis, Claire replied with four red love heart emojis of her own.

Vanessa Feltz added: “Fabulous couple! So glad you two are having a blast.”

