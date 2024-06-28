Former boxing champion Ricky Hatton has revealed sweet new details about his relationship with Corrie star girlfriend Claire Sweeney.

The couple met on the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice and made their relationship public earlier this year.

Ricky Hatton and Claire Sweeney made their relationship public in April (Credit: Cover Images)

Ricky Hatton on his new relationship

“I had a good laugh on the ice. I mean, after the first day, I was scared to death but I always love a challenge,” Ricky shared with The Mirror.

Despite being eliminated early in the competition, Ricky found a silver lining: “I got knocked out in the first round, but I was able to able to meet Claire.”

The affection between the two was evident when they attended a gala night together this week.

“I was always a Billy no mates at these things before Claire. Me and Claire have been together about five months now and long may it continue,” he said sweetly, with an eye on the future.

The couple went public with their relationship when they were spotted exiting a chic Manchester pub in April.

A source close to them commented on their chemistry, saying: “The chemistry was electric. Ricky went out of the show early on but he contacted her afterwards and let’s say he started wooing her.

“They’ve been out on several dates. Saturday was just one in a long line of them. They’ve been seeing each other quite a bit. He is completely besotted.”

Ricky met Claire whilst competing on Dancing On Ice. (Credit: ITV)

Ricky Hatton and Claire Sweeney get on ‘like a house on fire’

Whilst attending the TV BAFTAs last month, Ricky opened up about his relationship with the Coronation Street actress.

The couple had just returned from a romantic trip to Tenerife, and Ricky spoke to The Sun about how things were going.

“Claire is like me, I’ve met someone who I get on with like a house on fire. She is just like me. We spend our whole time laughing together. Claire is just like me – she’s so down to earth,” he gushed.

“She would never turn a picture down with a fan and she’s always got time for people. That’s what I really like about her. We’ve just been having good fun.”

Read more: Ricky Hatton admits he and Claire Sweeney ‘get on like a house on fire’: ‘We’ve been having good fun’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.